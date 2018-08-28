NVBDC Releases 2018 Veteran Business Survey

NVBDC believes the survey is significant because it will provide an overview of both certified Veteran Business Owners, and companies who may be considering certification. As the leading veteran certification agency, NVBDC is also looking forward to the upcoming National Veteran Business Matchmaker held in Detroit on September 10th and 11th. At last year's event, NVBDC tripled their attendance records and are on track for another success. With buyers from major corporations and government agencies in attendance, as well as the Vets Night Out networking event, it promises to be a dynamic opportunity for SD/VOBs.

All reporting will remain anonymous. If companies wish for their information to be shared with NVBDC's corporate partners, there is an option to grant permission in the survey. NVBDC hopes to learn as much about Veteran owned businesses as possible in order for NVBDC to best represent our veterans within corporate America, especially within the supplier diversity space.

Those wishing to participate in the survey, can do so here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/NVBDC1/_2018NationalSurveyOfVeteranOwnedBusinesses

Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, as well as Kellogg's, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Facebook, BMW, Google, Dupont, T-Mobile, Sonoco, and many more.

Mission:



The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

