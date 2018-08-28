NVBDC Releases White Paper

NVBDC was established in 2014 and identified the need for a credible certification agency that met the certification standards of America's leading corporations for Veteran Business Owners. Once certified with the NVBDC, SD/VOBs have the opportunity to access Supplier Diversity programs and corporations have the assurance that their certification is credible. NVBDC has also been accepted by the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) as the only veteran certification agency that met their "audit standards."

"NVBDC provides the gold standard in certification. Corporations want assurances that SD/VOBS have credible certification and we provide this through rigorous implementation of certification best practice standards. We will also continue to participate in national events to expand our reach with our Veteran businesses and our corporate sponsors to help facilitate opportunities," said Keith King, President NVBDC.

To read the entire White Paper, the document is available to download at http://nvbdc.org/whitepaper.html.

NVBDC's Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

