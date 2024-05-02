NVCA Appoints Bessemer Venture Partner's Byron Deeter as New Board Chair

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) announced that Byron Deeter , Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, will serve as the 2024-2025 Chair of the NVCA Board of Directors.

"Byron's energy and expertise will help drive the venture industry forward at a pivotal time for the entrepreneurial ecosystem," said NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin. "His deep understanding of cloud and AI technologies, coupled with his strategic vision, will enable NVCA to effectively amplify the voice of the venture capital industry and ensure that NVCA continues to be a strong advocate for its members and the broader startup community."

"As we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, particularly in the wake of the 2024 election, I am honored to lead NVCA in strengthening and protecting the ecosystem to guarantee the continued growth of innovation," said Byron Deeter. "NVCA's responsibility lies in promoting entrepreneurship and fostering policies that facilitate new company creation, and I'm eager to convey this message to policymakers."

Deeter is preceded by Charles Hudson, Managing Partner at Precursor Ventures.

"We are grateful to Charles for his leadership and commitment to NVCA over the past year," said Franklin. "Charles filled a unique space as both Chair of NVCA and an active board member of Venture Forward. His experience and success in the industry will continue to be both an inspiration to emerging managers and a powerful voice in telling the industry story."

NVCA also announced the appointment of eight new directors to its board who will serve four-year terms from 2024-2028:

