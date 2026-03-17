NVCA Unveils 2026 Venture Vanguard Class

2026 Venture Vanguard Class to be Honored on May 14 at the Rosewood Sand Hill

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) is thrilled to honor the 2026 Venture Vanguard class. Recognized for their exceptional contributions to the venture ecosystem, these individuals have fueled innovation, transformed industries, and driven economic growth across America.

The Venture Vanguard Award, initiated by the NVCA board of directors in 2023 in celebration of the association's 50th anniversary, recognizes exceptional individuals, including distinguished board alumni, members, or friends of NVCA, who have made significant contributions to transforming the VC landscape and turbocharging America's growth and success. Eligible candidates' accomplishments may include building successful VC firms and portfolio companies to support the creation of new industries and transform existing ones, investing in life-changing technologies, elevating industry visibility to policymakers, exhibiting leadership through philanthropic activities, or committing time and resources to NVCA efforts that benefit the entire industry.

"The Venture Vanguard Award is about celebrating the people who have given so much of themselves to this industry," said Bobby Franklin, President and CEO of NVCA.

"It recognizes leaders who have backed bold founders, strengthened our community, and helped shape the policies that allow innovation to grow. We come together each year not just to applaud their accomplishments, but to say thank you."

ABOUT THE INDUCTEES:

Annie Lamont – Annie is Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, a venture and growth equity firm focused on healthcare and fintech with more than $7 billion in assets under management. Under her leadership, the firm has raised six funds and invested in more than 100 companies. Prior to founding Oak HC/FT, Annie spent 28 years at Oak Investment Partners, where she served as Managing Partner and led the healthcare and fintech practices. Throughout her career, she has backed category-defining companies across healthcare and financial services, including Aspire Health, athenahealth, CareBridge, Devoted Health, iHealthTechnologies (which became Cotiviti), NetSpend, One Medical, and VillageMD. Annie is a multi-time Forbes Midas List honoree and a recipient of the NVCA Excellence in Healthcare Innovation Award.





with more than $7 billion in assets under management. Under her leadership, the firm has raised six funds and invested in more than 100 companies. Prior to founding Oak HC/FT, Annie spent 28 years at Oak Investment Partners, where she served as Managing Partner and led the healthcare and practices. Throughout her career, she has backed category-defining companies across healthcare and financial services, including Aspire Health, athenahealth, CareBridge, Devoted Health, iHealthTechnologies (which became Cotiviti), NetSpend, One Medical, and VillageMD. Annie is a multi-time Forbes Midas List honoree and a recipient of the NVCA Excellence in Healthcare Innovation Award. Robert "Bob" Pavey – A pillar of the venture capital industry for more than five decades, Bob helped build Ohio-based Morgenthaler Ventures into a globally respected firm backing transformative companies such as Apple Computer, NEXTEL, and Synopsys, grounded in the belief that "entrepreneurs are the rock stars." A former NVCA Board Chair (1990–1992), Bob has long championed pro-growth policies, including capital gains tax reform and the protection of employee stock options, while also educating lawmakers on the economic impact of innovation. Today, through Pavey Investments, his energy, enthusiasm, and passion for founders, innovation, public policy, and the industry are stronger than ever.





Kate Mitchell – Kate holds the unique distinction of being the only person to have served as Chair of both NVCA and Venture Forward. As an author of the IPO provisions of the 2012 JOBS Act, she helped shape not only exceptional companies, but the broader venture capital landscape. A co-founder of Scale Venture Partners, Kate has built a remarkable career investing in enterprise technology founders and helping companies grow from early-stage startups into market leaders. She is widely respected for the judgment, discipline, and partnership she brings to the boardroom and to the founders she supports. Often the only woman in the boardroom early in her career, Kate turned that experience into a lasting commitment to principled leadership, inclusion, and mentorship, and she continues to champion founders and a more accessible innovation economy.

The event will take place on May 14, 2026, at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA. Registration is required.

The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) empowers the next generation of American companies that will fuel the economy of tomorrow. As the voice of the U.S. venture capital and startup community, NVCA advocates for public policy that supports the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Serving the venture community as the preeminent trade association, NVCA arms the venture community for success, serving as the leading resource for venture capital data, practical education, peer-led initiatives, and networking. For more information about the NVCA, please visit www.nvca.org.

SOURCE National Venture Capital Association