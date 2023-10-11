NVCA Updates Industry Standard Model Legal Documents to Empower Venture Community

News provided by

National Venture Capital Association

11 Oct, 2023, 10:16 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ever-evolving venture capital landscape, The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) is pleased to announce significant updates to five of its premier model legal documents, which are freely available to VCs, startups, and other members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. 

"In today's era of notable VC investment, where actionable analytics are crucial, NVCA's Model Legal Documents simplify transactions, establish industry standards, and offer flexibility, along with valuable commentary to navigate the complexities of VC financing," said NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin. "By continually updating these documents, NVCA and the General Counsel Advisory Board democratize access to vital insights and equip the startup ecosystem with the latest resources and best practices."

The revised model documents have been updated to reflect evolving market norms on key deal terms, address updates to the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL), and recent case law. Moreover, they provide additional guidance on timely topics, including the adoption of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, generative AI, direct listings, and trade and economic sanctions.

"The NVCA General Counsel Advisory Board also took significant steps to make these documents more user-friendly, with enhanced flexibility to accommodate multiple financing stages, reduced use of brackets, and simplified, consistent mechanics across all documents," Franklin added.

NVCA is grateful to the following members of the General Counsel Advisory Board who generously devote their time and efforts to this initiative, empowering venture investors and entrepreneurs to make informed decisions and drive the growth of outstanding new ventures:

  • Steven BiglerRichard Layton & Finger
  • Matthew Bonner – DCM Ventures
  • Jason Doren – ARCH Venture Partners
  • Stephan Eberle – Scale Venture Partners
  • Jennifer FangWilson Sonsini
  • Inga Goldbard – GV
  • Jonathan Gworek – Morse
  • Michael Kendall – Goodwin
  • Danielle Naftulin– Cooley LLP
  • Joe RaffettoGunderson Dettmer
  • Sarah Reed (GC AB Founding Member) - RA Capital Management, LLC
  • Jeffrey Wolters - Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

The revised documents include the Certificate of Incorporation, Stock Purchase Agreement, Voting Agreement, Right of First Refusal and Co-Sale Agreement, and the Investors' Rights Agreement. To access the documents, please click here

The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) empowers the next generation of American companies that will fuel the economy of tomorrow. As the voice of the U.S. venture capital and startup community, NVCA advocates for public policy that supports the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Serving the venture community as the preeminent trade association, NVCA arms the venture community for success, serving as the leading resource for venture capital data, practical education, peer-led initiatives, and networking. For more information about NVCA, please visit www.nvca.org.

SOURCE National Venture Capital Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.