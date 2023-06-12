NVCR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate NovoCure Limited for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure") (NASDAQ: NVCR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into NovoCure and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs.

On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NovoCure, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/novocure-class-action-submission-form?wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

