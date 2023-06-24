NVCR INVESTOR DEADLINE: NovoCure Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

News provided by

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

24 Jun, 2023, 14:11 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until August 18, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit.  Captioned Bazzelle v. NovoCure Limited, No. 23-cv-05146 (S.D.N.Y.), the NovoCure class action lawsuit charges NovoCure along with its executive chairman and CEO with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit, please provide your information here: 

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-novocure-limited-class-action-lawsuit-nvcr.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: NovoCure is a global oncology company with a proprietary platform technology called Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields"), which are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms.  On January 5, 2023, NovoCure announced positive topline results for its LUNAR study, which sought to evaluate the use of TTFields in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The NovoCure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) as a result, NovoCure's business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval were materially misleading; and (iii) the above, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on NovoCure's financial condition.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure announced full results from the LUNAR study and revealed that only a small subgroup of patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors was included in the LUNAR study.  On this news, the price of NovoCure stock fell more than 43%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired NovoCure securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit.  A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the NovoCure class action lawsuit.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the NovoCure class action lawsuit.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit. 

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases.  The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list.  And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm.  With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.  Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. 

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA  92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
[email protected] 

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Also from this source

TIGR INVESTOR ALERT: UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

INVESTOR ALERT: SentinelOne, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.