NVCR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds NovoCure Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2023

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NovoCure between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NovoCure Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy; (ii) as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's regulatory prospects and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

