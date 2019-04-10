NVE Experience Agency Acquires Community-Based Media Company The Future Party

Founded in 2012 by Boye Fajinmi, Francis Pollara, Layne Button, Paul Yurick, and Steven Haddadian, The Future Party is an interactive forum for over 10,000 members across North America to share ideas and create community within the worlds of entertainment, music, media, tech, fashion and art. The Future Party community is made up of trendsetters, tastemakers and entrepreneurs who, via creativity and entrepreneurship, are shaping cultural moments for the future.

NVE senior leadership will provide strategic counsel to fuel TFP's growth, including brand development, event production, and financing to expand their media capabilities including daily newsletter distribution and live-video content. Through the acquisition, NVE will expand its Brand Influence practice, providing their clients access to The Future Party network and media platform.

Founder and President of NVE, Brett Hyman said, "We believe culture and community are fundamental elements that must be integrated into effective experiential programs. The Future Party will function as NVE's unique platform to help our partners better create community and connect to the people and organizations that shape our society."

Co-Founder and President of The Future Party, Boye Fajinmi states, "Partnering with NVE gives us access to an extraordinary arsenal of growth resources as well as a network of global brands as we push forward into our next phase as a media organization. We see a massive opportunity in media to connect with Millennial and Generation Z audiences through community, experiences, and compelling content."

The Future Party will join the NVE network of companies including Treehouse Fabrication and Scenic launched in 2017.

About NVE Experience Agency

NVE Experience Agency is a privately-owned experiential and live-event production agency based in Los Angeles & New York with over 90 team members spread across four in-house practices: Brand Influence, Event Production, Design Studio, and Custom Fabrication (via sister company Treehouse Fabrication and Scenic launched in 2017). NVE develops large-scale brand activations, live-event productions, consumer-engagement programs, tradeshows & conferences, mobile tours, and strategic cultural partnerships for some of the world's most iconic brands.

About The Future Party:

The Future Party is a community-based media company founded in 2012, centered on the intersection of popular culture and entrepreneurship. The organization orchestrates monthly dinners, parties, salons, and branded activations for a growing community of ambitious Millennial and Generation Z creators and entrepreneurs across the United States. The Future Party produces various forms of content for their network of over 10,000 subscribers ranging from editorial articles to short-form videos and podcasts distributed through their newsletter and social media. The Future Party community consists of top trendsetters, tastemakers, influencers, and executives across a wide variety of business and entertainment disciplines.

