NVE Introduces New Dimension In Brand Experiences With Debut Of Interactive Studio - COGNITION

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Hyman, Founder and CEO of NVE Experience Agency (NVE), today announced the debut of the brand experience and production agency's interactive studio named COGNITION. Built at the intersection of art, technology and science, COGNITION will create transformative and engaging experiences rooted in human empathy.

COGNITION will be led by NVE's team of interactive experts including SVP, Creative Services, Kyle Ruebsamen, and Director of Interactive Technology, Tony Owen, who have most recently refined their craft to deliver world-class innovative solutions for some of the agency's biggest events and integrated programs for clients including TNT, El Pollo Loco, Pandora, adidas, and more.

COGNITION's services include creative strategy, coding and design, AR/VR/XR worlds, proprietary RFID platforms, content creation, real-time graphics and animation, immersive microsites, gamification, customization mechanics, and first-to-market solutions.

"Until now, 'experiential' has been defined as physical events and gatherings," Hyman shared. "By combining our knowledge of human experience with the capacity of emerging technologies, we have unlocked a new dimension for experiential. This new medium transcends the boundaries of events, allowing consumers to feel sensation, emotion and connection through technology-driven interactions."

Ruebsamen added, "We believe interactive is more than just writing code. What sets COGNITION apart is our focus on the human beings that interact with our technology while not losing sight of the marketing objectives. This gives us the level of empathy needed to create impactful programs that are focused on results."

Owen stated, "Our craft works both behind-the scenes in the digital world and center-stage in the physical world to evoke awe and wonder. We've assembled a talented team of designers, creatives, developers and animators in-house to handle all facets of our interactive experiences and push the limits of creativity."

For more information including recent case studies, please visit experiencenve.com/cognition.

About NVE Experience Agency

NVE Experience Agency (NVE) is a privately-owned brand experience and production agency guided by the principle that 'The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever.' NVE creates insight-driven marketing experiences rooted in culture to convert consumer attention into commitment, sales, and brand loyalty.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands through integrated capabilities including Live and Virtual Experience Production, Brand Strategy, Creative Strategy, Communications, Design, and Custom Fabrication (Treehouse) in addition to the community-based media platform The Future Party and the agency's new Interactive Studio COGNITION. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Brian Rubin

NVE Experience Agency

[email protected]

323.305.7696

David Henderson

StoryBound Communications

[email protected]

425.829.5971

SOURCE NVE Experience Agency

Related Links

http://www.experiencenve.com

