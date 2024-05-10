TAIPEI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that amid an AI revolution sweeping through trillion-dollar industries worldwide, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address ahead of COMPUTEX 2024, in Taipei, outlining what's next for the AI ecosystem.

Slated for June 2 at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, the address kicks off before the COMPUTEX trade show scheduled to run from June 4-7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver Keynote Ahead of COMPUTEX 2024

With over 1,500 exhibitors from 26 countries and an expected crowd of 50,000 attendees, COMPUTEX is one of the world's premier technology events.

It has long showcased the vibrant technology ecosystem anchored by Taiwan and has become a launching pad for the cutting-edge systems required to scale AI globally.

As a leader in AI, NVIDIA continues to nurture and expand the AI ecosystem. Last year, Huang's keynote and appearances in partner press conferences exemplified NVIDIA's role in helping advance partners across the technology industry.

These partners will be out in force this year.

NVIDIA's partners, including Acer, ASUS, Asrock Rack, Colorful, GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inno3D, Inventec, MSI, Palit, Pegatron, PNY, QCT, Supermicro, Wistron, Wiwynn and Zotac will spotlight new products featuring NVIDIA technology.

In addition to the exhibition and demonstrations, Marc Hamilton, vice president of solutions architecture and engineering at NVIDIA, will take the stage at the TAITRA forum, a key segment of COMPUTEX dedicated to cutting-edge discussions in technology.

As part of the "Let's Talk Generative AI" forum, Hamilton will present his talk, titled "Infra Build Train Go," on June 5, from 10-10:30 a.m. at the 701 Conference Room, 7F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

NVIDIA AI Summit

Following the keynote, the NVIDIA AI Summit on June 5 at the Grand Hilai Taipei will delve into the practical applications of AI in manufacturing, healthcare, research and more.

The summit will feature over 20 sessions from industry experts and innovators as well as training sessions for developers. Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare and life sciences at NVIDIA, will host a special address on how generative AI is advancing the healthcare technology industry.

Register for the AI Summit.

COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote is open now. For more information, please visit https://www.computextaipei2024.com.tw/en/index.aspx

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX