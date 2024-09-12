NVIDIA Serial Inventor Raises $4.4M with Blitzy to Build Autonomous Enterprise Software Development Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitzy , a GenAI company born out of the Harvard Innovation Lab and founded by NVIDIA Serial Inventor Sid Pardeshi and Serial Entrepreneur Brian Elliott, is on a mission to automate end-to-end custom software development. Blitzy's platform takes the requirements for a new product, runs it through its proprietary orchestration platform, and automates large portions of the software development process, with a goal to achieve full autonomy in the coming years. Blitzy is announcing it is coming out of stealth with $4.4M in initial capital from Link Ventures, Bessemer, Flybridge, NFX, Picus, and Asymmetric.

Blitzy founders Brian Elliott and Sid Pardeshi

Brian, the Co-Founder & CEO shared, "In company-building, the team is everything. We have a strong investor base as part of our broader team. We are now focused on hiring ambitious first-principle software engineers to advance our platform."

Blitzy is now providing access to its platform to a limited number of enterprises, and interested enterprises should book a meeting through the website for a demo. The company demos have proven entertaining for enterprises, as they take descriptions for product ideas live on the call, and build a comprehensive product for the viewer — from creating design specification documents all the way to deploying the code on GitHub. While this is a fun way to experience the platform capabilities, enterprises have found the deepest value from onboarding existing code bases and enterprise-specific APIs onto a secure instance of the Blitzy platform, which has proven to be a game-changer in accelerating existing development projects.

The code generation space has seen a prolific rise of co-pilots and AI pair programmers; however, Blitzy believes AI code generation in isolation is not a sufficient path. Their autonomous development platform leverages an agentic orchestration framework, highly-curated data sets, and a series of patent-pending inventions to drive its robust, reliable, enterprise-grade software creation process.

Co-Founder & CTO Sid Pardeshi is a former NVIDIA software architect who was awarded the NVIDIA Inventor's Jacket for his exceptional rate of new AI inventions–he's filed 27 patents and counting. Brian is a Serial Entrepreneur and West Point graduate, where he studied Systems Engineering with a focus in Simulation Design. The duo met at Harvard Business School, where they built an app together overnight for a local bakery as their first project. This inspired them to radically rethink the software development lifecycle with the use of a new multi-agent orchestration framework.

Boaz Fachler, Principal at Link Ventures who led the deal, shared, "At Link, we're incredibly active in the Harvard and MIT AI ecosystem, and even amongst this group, we were blown away by the level of innovation and speed of execution from the team at Blitzy."

Blitzy shared its platform technology is akin to auto-pilot within an airplane. The system requires deliberate, specialized input directions, along with take-off and landing led by a human being. Most of the heavy lifting, however, is completed by the Blitzy platform itself. The team believes it can drive down the timeline and headcount requirements for large, well-defined enterprise software projects by ten-fold. Beyond that,the platform works for both new and existing products. Enterprises have been most excited about the ability to take an existing codebase, back-propagate up-to-date documentation for the product, then add new features through natural language descriptions.

"We are committed to backing visionary leaders and disruptive technologies that have the potential to transform entire industries," said Matty Mejia-Johnston, Principal at Asymmetric. "Blitzy's innovative approach to automating the software engineering process represents a paradigm shift in software development. By leveraging AI orchestration and highly curated data sets, Sid Pardeshi and Brian Elliott are not only accelerating the software creation process but also setting new standards for efficiency and quality. We believe in Blitzy's mission and are excited to support their journey towards autonomy in software engineering."

The company will use this round of funding to hire additional engineers and grow the company's presence in Boston and Pune.

To get in touch with the Blitzy team, please book a meeting through the website https://blitzy.com

About Blitzy

Blitzy is on a mission to automate custom software creation. Their Blitzy platform aims to drive down the personnel and time requirements to deliver well defined enterprise grade software by ten-fold. The team has over 27 patents and counting and is actively hiring in Boston, MA.

Media Contact : Please reach out to [email protected] for media inquiries.

SOURCE Blitzy