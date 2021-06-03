nView Health Announces Multi-year License Agreement with IQVIA

ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nView Health, the premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health assessment solutions, is pleased to announce that is has executed a multi-year license agreement with IQVIA, one of the world's leading clinical research organizations. Under the terms of the Agreement, IQVIA will have access to the complete set of nView's behavioral health assessment and severity measurement solutions to use on IQVIA's digital eCOA platform. IQVIA will use nView's proprietary technology to comprehensively assess and measure a series of mental health disorders in their clinical pharmacological trials.

"We are delighted to have been selected by IQVIA to use our world-renowned solutions in their extensive work in clinical trials. Their selection of nView is especially timely and important given the escalating global mental health crisis," said Jim Szyperski, Chief Executive Officer at nView Health. "This Agreement with IQVIA represents another large step forward for nView's ongoing work in clinical and academic research and is a further validation of our efforts to make our evidence-based solutions widely available to research and healthcare provider customers around the world."

According to Kris Gustafson, Vice President of Patient Centered Technologies at IQVIA, "One of our primary goals at IQVIA is to incorporate the very best behavioral health technologies into our digital eCOA solutions in order to better serve our large base of customers. We are pleased to be working with nView to expand upon that premise. Their depth and breadth of products and knowledge in the field of behavioral health is extremely impressive and much needed at this point in time. We look forward to working together."

About IQVIA

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections to deliver powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.iqvia.com.

About nView Health

nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat, and monitor mental health disorders, a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the worldwide exclusive licensee for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews, and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.nview.com or follow nView on LinkedIn or Twitter .

