nView Health Hosting Mental Health Expert Panel for 'Second Pandemic' Webinar

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nView Health will be hosting several of the nation's leading behavioral health experts for a panel discussion on August 17 from 4:30–5:30 EDT.

The complimentary program is titled "The Second Pandemic of Mental Health: An Expert Panel Discussion." The panel will explore the challenges facing healthcare providers in meeting the increased needs for mental healthcare; the effects of the pandemic, particularly on underserved communities; and how technology can accelerate progress.

Join a panel of behavioral health experts as they explore the significant challenges and opportunities for healthcare providers around mental healthcare today. Topics include: the effects of the pandemic on mental health; key steps to begin repairing the flawed mental health system; and the role technology can play. To register, visit www.nview.com..

The panelists are as follows:

Dr. Hansa Bhargava , chief medical officer at Medscape Education, senior medical director for WebMD, and staff physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Dr. Josh Spitalnick, board-certified and licensed clinical psychologist and clinical director and owner of Anxiety Specialists of Atlanta

, board-certified and licensed clinical psychologist and clinical director and owner of Anxiety Specialists of Sherry Farrugia , chief executive officer of Global Center for Medical Innovation, a medical device innovation center

The program will be moderated by Dr. Tom Young, a board-certified family physician and chief medical officer and founder of nView Health. nView is a provider of evidence-based behavioral health screening, assessment, and monitoring solutions.

"The impact of COVID-19 on mental healthcare has been nothing short of staggering, which is why it has been justifiably referred to as the second pandemic," says Dr. Young. "By bringing together such impressive panelists for this program, we hope to help healthcare providers chart a better course of action that can more effectively meet the behavioral health needs of our patients, including those of our rural and frequently most vulnerable population."

