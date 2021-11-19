nView Health Hosting 'Outcome Measurement in Mental Healthcare' Panel Discussion

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nView Health will be hosting leading behavioral health experts for a panel discussion on December 8 from 4:00–5:00 EDT.

Join nView Health and a panel of behavioral healthcare experts on Wednesday, December 8 at 4 pm EDT as they discuss the role measurement-based care and outcomes can and should play in mental healthcare. Register at www.nview.com..

The complimentary program is titled "Impact of Outcome Measurement in Mental Healthcare: A Panel Discussion." The panel will explore the impact outcome measurement can and should have in mental healthcare, the significant challenges and opportunities around leveraging measurement-based care in mental healthcare, what's needed for outcome measurement to fully deliver on its potential to support dramatic improvements in care delivery, and other timely issues around measurement-based care and outcome measurement.

The panelists are as follows:

Dr. Jennifer Birdsall , chief clinical officer for CHE Behavioral Health Services

, chief clinical officer for CHE Behavioral Health Services Dr. Joseph Shonkwiler , healthcare and life sciences business development lead for Amazon Web Services

The program will be moderated by Dr. Tom Young, a board-certified family physician and the chief medical officer and founder of nView Health. nView is the premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health solutions.

"Measurement-based care in mental healthcare is vastly underutilized, even though it has long been considered a standard of care for mental health providers," says Dr. Young. "By bringing together these impressive panelists for this program, we will further shine a light on the importance of measurement-based care and outcome measurement in behavioral health. In addition, we hope to help healthcare providers take advantage of the ample opportunities that exist for achieving improvement around measurement-based care in behavioral health to deliver significant benefits to patients, providers, and payers."

About nView Health

nView Health offers behavioral health technology that enables healthcare professionals, researchers, and educators to rapidly deliver the right diagnosis, resulting in the right treatment at the right time. Its signature product, the digital M.I.N.I., allows providers to deliver validated diagnostic behavioral health screens, interviews, outcome tracking, and billable services to patients in a simple, easy-to-use platform. To learn more, please visit nview.com or follow nView on LinkedIn or Twitter.

