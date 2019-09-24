Nview Health Raises $4.65 Million in Seed Funding from BIP Capital

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nview Health, a behavioral health solutions company, today announced that it is receiving an investment of $4.65 million from venture investment firm BIP Capital. Nview Health delivers online behavioral health solutions that help healthcare professionals and research organizations more accurately screen for and monitor mental disorders in children and adults.

Nview Health's flagship offering, the M.I.N.I. (Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview), is a short, structured online interview designed to identify more than 20 behavioral health disorders. Used in research and clinical settings for more than 25 years, the M.I.N.I. has been translated into 120 different languages. It has also been used in more than 100 countries and referenced or validated in 10,000+ clinical trials. The M.I.N.I has been accepted by the FDA and endorsed by the National Institutes of Health and World Health Organization. The funding received by Nview Health will enable the company to fulfill its mission of bringing vital behavioral health innovation to the broader medical community.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness in their lifetime, and one in 25 live with a serious mental illness. Early identification in children and young adults is particularly important, since one-half of all chronic mental illness begins by age 14 and three-quarters by the age of 24.

"Non-diagnosis and misdiagnosis of behavioral health issues are pervasive problems across our nation's healthcare providers, resulting in unnecessary complications for patients and unnecessary costs for our healthcare system," said Jim Szyperski, CEO of Nview Health. "At Nview Health, we're passionate about making the world's most accurate and validated behavioral health assessment solution available to more healthcare professionals and consumers, which is something we're doing with the support we're receiving from BIP Capital."

According to Dan Drechsel, senior VP at BIP Capital, "Nview Health's M.I.N.I. is considered the gold standard for assisting in the diagnosis of behavioral health disorders. We're pleased to invest in the company because of the positive impact it's having on the way mental disorders are identified and treated. Our team looks forward to working with Nview Health to build awareness and expand practical acceptance of this capability in the healthcare community."

M.I.N.I is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant solution available on any web-enabled device including mobile tablets and smart phones. It allows screenings and interviews to be administered in the office or at home.

About Nview Health

Nview Health offers behavioral health technology that enables healthcare professionals to rapidly deliver the right diagnosis, resulting in the right treatment, at the right time. Its signature product, the M.I.N.I., enables providers to deliver validated diagnostic behavioral health screens, interviews, outcome tracking, and billable services to patients in a simple and easy-to-use platform. To learn more, please visit www.Nviewhealth.com or follow Nview Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @NviewHealth.

About BIP Capital

BIP Capital is recognized as one of the most active venture investors in the Southeast, serving entrepreneurs, investors, and operators to grow the emerging company ecosystem. It applies experience and process to make investment decisions and operational recommendations, allowing its portfolio companies to achieve and stay on a glide path of growth. Areas of focus include Enterprise SaaS, Healthcare IT, Digital Media, Dev Tools, and MarTech. For more information, visit www.bip-capital.com or follow BIP Capital on LinkedIn or Twitter @BIPCapital.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

SOURCE Nview Health

Related Links

http://www.Nviewhealth.com

