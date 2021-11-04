nView Health Solution Named Finalist for Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nView Health, the premier provider of evidence-based behavioral health solutions, is pleased to announce its solution has been named a finalist of the 2021 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards in the Clinical Information Management category. According to Fierce Healthcare, entries were judged on the ability of the applicant to "demonstrate effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation."

nView Health has been selected as a finalist for #FierceHealthcareAwards for its innovative, digital solutions that help providers better screen, monitor, and measure mental health outcomes for measurement-based care.

nView Health's behavioral health solutions enable healthcare providers to electronically screen, interview, monitor, and measure outcomes for the 17 most diagnosed adult DSM-5 mental health disorders, the 24 most diagnosed pediatric disorders, and other related mental health disorders, all on one comprehensive digital platform. Throughout the entire mental healthcare process, nView solutions gather necessary data to enable measurement-based care (MBC). The data gathered at each step of the patient journey is fully documented to provide validation of the patient outcome for providers, healthcare systems and payers.

"Measurement-based care is the standard of care for behavioral health providers and is increasingly becoming a point of focus for healthcare providers in general," said Jim Szyperski, Chief Executive Officer at nView Health. "Measurement-based care fundamentally drives the badly needed change to the broken processes our healthcare system currently uses to identify, assess, and treat mental health conditions. Being named a finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award honors the work nView is doing every day to make MBC a reality in mental healthcare."

#FierceHealthcareAwards winners will be announced in an Innovation Report on December 6.

About nView Health

nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat, and monitor mental health disorders, a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the worldwide exclusive licensee for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews, and postdiagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, visit nview.com or follow nView Health on LinkedIn.

