NVIGEN Pioneers Breakthrough in High-Resolution Tissue RNA Sequencing with Magnetic Nanoparticle Capture from Nanopipetting Aspiration of Minuscule Single Cell Contents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVIGEN, a leading provider of modern nanoparticle solutions to empower revolutionary personalized healthcare, announces its new application in RNA sequencing (RNAseq) that promises to transform our understanding of cellular dynamics within tissues.

NVIGEN X - Precision Medicine Biomarker Profling NGS snd Multiomics Test
NVIGEN NERNST-Seq: Nanoparticle Enhanced RNA Spatial and Temporal Sequencing
Single-cell transcriptomics have opened new frontiers in biology by allowing researchers to unravel the intricate web of gene expression within individual cells. However, acquiring high-quality single-cell sequencing data from tissue has long been a challenge. Existing techniques often require laborious manual cell isolation procedures that can introduce biases and limit the capture of truly representative cell populations.

NVIGEN's new approach towards single cell RNAseq of tissue samples shatters these limitations. Leveraging cutting-edge magnetic nanoparticle capture technology, NVIGEN has developed a highly sensitive workflow to obtain high quality RNAseq data from minuscule aspirations of ~1% of a single cell's contents using the fully automated nanopipette technology developed at Prof. Nader Pourmand's lab at UCSC Biomolecular Engineering and Genome Technology Center.*

"By combining fully automated nanopipettes with NVIGEN's highly sensitive magnetic nanoparticle capture, we have pioneered a game-changing innovation that obviates the need for manual cell manipulation and isolation," Said Prof. Pourmand, "This breakthrough enables researchers to obtain high-quality sequencing reads from individual cells within intact tissue, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and precision in RNAseq."

NVIGEN's magnetic nanoparticle capture is poised to usher in a new era in tissue RNAseq. One of the most remarkable features of this approach is the ability to provide not only spatial but also temporal resolution. Researchers can now sample individual cells multiple times, capturing longitudinal information that was previously unattainable.

"This breakthrough opens the door to a deeper understanding of dynamic cellular processes," Said Dr. Aihua Fu, cofounder and chief executive officer of NVIGEN, "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Prof. Pourmand and the funding support from NIH/NCI SBIR. This has the potential to accelerate discoveries in fields of cancer research, developmental biology, and regenerative medicine, among others. We have launched a specific product line named NERNST-Seq™: Nanoparticle Enhanced RNA Spatial & Temporal Sequencing, to facilitate the commercialization of these exciting applications."

About NVIGEN
NVIGEN (www.nvigen.com) provides modern nanoparticle solutions that empowers revolutionary personalized healthcare with highly accurate, NGS data efficient, and integrative DNA/RNA, protein, and cell assays. Our mission is to help improve human health with our open platform of modern nanoparticles and high-capacity data that can help decipher the biological processes and reduce the risks of debilitating conditions such as aging, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. Our NVIGEN X® –Precision Medicine Biomarker Profiling NGS and Multimodal Test is immediately available for research use. The NVIGEN X® platform includes NERNST Seq™. Both serve our mission to help improve human health with highly accurate and easily accessible test.

About Prof. Nader Pourmand's Research Group
The Pourmand Research Group at UCSC has a focus of developing innovative tools that help advance knowledge in intracellular mechanisms and genomics of single cells as well as novel sensor technologies for both invitro and diagnostic applications. The group pioneered the use of nanopipettes for investigating and sampling live single cells. This technology was recognized by NIH naming Prof. Pourmand as the first-place prize winner for NIH's "Follow that Cell Challenge". Other innovative technologies developed by the group include intracellular sensors for pH, glucose and ROS monitoring, and sequencing RNA/DNA from less than 1% of a single cell.

* J. Stanley, et. al., "High throughput isolation of RNA from single-cells within an intact tissue for spatial and temporal sequencing a reality", PLoS One., 2023, 18 (8): e0289279.

