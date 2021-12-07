NVIGEN to Present Data Demonstrating Highly Sensitive and High NGS Data Efficiency ctDNA Testing with its NVIGEN X® - Cancer Precision Profiling Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NVIGEN Inc., a leader in revolutionizing personalized healthcare by highly sensitive and informative cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and multiomics tests announced today that the company is presenting data demonstrating highly sensitive and 10X better NGS data-efficiency for ctDNA testing at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), to be held on December 7-10, 2021.

The goal of this initial actionable mutation detection study in collaboration with leading Medical Centers is to test NVIGEN's proprietary nanoparticle-powered diagnostic assay, NVIGEN X® - Cancer Precision Profiling Technology, versus other ctDNA tests and standard imaging technology like MRI, CT or PET scans, in its ability to accurately detect molecular residual disease (MRD), identify early signs of cancer drug resistance and predict recurrence in breast cancer patients. The ultimate goal is to determine the most effective personalized treatment course. With the NVIGEN platform's ability to detect circulating tumor DNA/RNA, protein, and cells, the company aims to demonstrate that its technology will enable highly reliable and precise indicators of cancer activity to inform treatment decisions sooner than other liquid biopsy and standard-of-care diagnostic methods.

"This proof-of-concept trial in breast cancer patients is an important milestone in our evolution as a company and supports our mission to enable personalized more effective healthcare," said Aihua Fu, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of NVIGEN. "The initial data shown at SABCS elaborate that our NVIGEN X® ctDNA and multiomics diagnostic platform has potential to have a profound impact on patient lives by empowering drug developers and clinicians with the tools they need to optimize treatment. The ongoing patient testing are aimed to demonstrate that NVIGEN X® - Cancer Precision Profiling Technology can detect actionable mutations at the earliest possible time to help guide the most effective personalized therapy. We have significant published validation of our diagnostic platform in the non-clinical setting and are excited for this pivotal next phase of development. "

ABOUT NVIGEN, INC

NVIGEN, Inc. ("NVIGEN") is a privately held company dedicated to advancing personalized healthcare through its open platform of molecularly engineered nanoparticles that can be tailored and automated to enable a broad range of diagnostic and therapeutic products. The NVIGEN X® – Cancer Precision Profiling Tests enabled by the state-of-the-art molecularly engineered nanoparticles are developed into accurate, automated and FDA-approved clinical tests deployable at hundreds and thousands of hospitals, with the goal of turning fatal cancers into manageable diseases. NVIGEN holds or has exclusive rights to 10 patents, with an additional 8 patents pending, covering compositions of matter and a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications. For more information, please visit www.nvigen.com.

SABCS Poster Presentation:

Developing Highly Sensitive High NGS Data Efficiency ctDNA Detection Assays for Breast Cancer Surveillance (P2-01-15 #445)

