NVIGEN Unveils Groundbreaking Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium: Advancing Clinical Utility with Multimodal Biomarker Detection Enabled by Highly Versatile Nanoparticle Capture

Nvigen Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

Integrating ctDNA, CTC, and Protein Biomarkers from a Single Blood Sample Significantly Enhances Liquid Biopsy Accuracy for Tumor Dynamics, Biomarker Detection, and Personalized Treatment Monitoring and Guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVIGEN, a leader in providing modern nanoparticle health care solutions, is poised to unveil its groundbreaking technology, NVIGEN X®-Precision Medicine Biomarker Profiling, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium from December 5 to 9.* This innovative liquid biopsy offers a unique approach to cancer patient monitoring by integrating circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTC), and protein biomarkers from a single blood sample.

NVIGEN X Precision Medicine Biomarker Profiling NGS and Multimodal Assay Illustration
NVIGEN provides modern nanoparticle solutions that empowers revolutionary personalized health care with highly accurate, NGS data efficient and integrative DNA/RNA, protein, and cell assays.

Addressing the challenge of cancer metastatic recurrence, and the limitation of existing technologies predominantly focusing on ctDNA, hence hindered by sub-optimal detection sensitivity and accuracy, NVIGEN introduces NVIGEN X® comprehensive liquid biopsy - a novel, multimodal approach integrating ctDNA, CTC and protein biomarkers. Empowered by NVIGEN's highly versatile nanoparticle capture platform with 10 issued patents and numerous publications (https://www.nvigen.com/citations/), this approach facilitates comprehensive and longitudinal cancer monitoring amenable for widespread clinical use through magnetic automation. It promises invaluable insights into cancer biology, treatment responses, and emerging therapeutic targets.

In a study involving 36 patient samples, NVIGEN X® demonstrated superiority, providing 2.5 times more detected variants than conventional methods using ctDNA alone. The analysis revealed critical gene alterations such as ESR1, ERBB2, and PIK3CA, providing valuable information for informed treatment decisions. Furthermore, the integration of protein biomarker analysis enhances accuracy, supporting personalized diagnostics.

 "We are excited to present patient data at San Antonio, showing how NVIGEN X®'s integration of ctDNA, CTC and protein biomarkers from a single blood sample provides clinicians with a comprehensive cancer profile. This not only enhances the accuracy of liquid biopsy but also opens new avenues for personalized treatment monitoring and guidance." Said Dr. Aihua Fu, NVIGEN Co-founder, and CEO. "We are grateful for our clinical collaborators, participating patients and NIH/NCI SBIR funding, which drives our commitment to developing technologies for improved patient outcomes."

NVIGEN's collaboration with Stanford, Mayo Clinic, DanaFarber Cancer Institute, and UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has been pivotal in advancing this technology. Dr. Weiwei Gu, NVIGEN Vice President of Laboratory and Operation, added, "NVIGEN X® exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, providing the field with powerful tools for biomarker detection and personalized cancer care. We are now offering NVIGEN X® assays for clinical research uses. It is exciting to see more applications utilizing the unique capabilities of our comprehensive and highly accurate multimodal assays for better biomarker identification, disease dynamics understanding, minimal residual disease monitoring, and treatment management."

About NVIGEN
NVIGEN (www.nvigen.com) provides modern nanoparticle solutions that empowers revolutionary personalized health care with highly accurate, NGS data efficient and integrative DNA/RNA, protein, and cell assays. Our mission is to improve human health with our open platform of modern nanoparticles and high-capacity data that can help decipher the biological processes and reduce the risks of debilitating conditions such as aging, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. Our NVIGEN X® –Precision Medicine Biomarker Profiling NGS and Multimodal Test is immediately available for research use. The NVIGEN X® platform includes NERNST Seq™ - Nanoparticle Enhanced RNA Spatial & Temporal Sequencing. Both serve our mission to help improve human health with highly accurate and easily accessible tests guiding disease screening, monitoring, and earlier, more effective treatment intervention.

*NVIGEN X® Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy for Sensitive ctDNA, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), and Protein Detection in Breast Cancer: Next-Generation Sequencing, Patient Case Studies, and Clinical Implications (SABCS 2023 Poster, PO5-15-06)

