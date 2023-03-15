NViroMune Founder and Long Covid Expert Dr. Norman B. Gaylis Supports Initiatives on International Long Covid Awareness Day

Dr. Gaylis is on the forefront of groundbreaking research after treating more than 2,000 Long Covid patients and publishing an eye-opening study in a peer-reviewed journal

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman B. Gaylis MD, MACR, FACP, an eminent physician, researcher, and published author, is aligning with the Long Covid Community on March 15 for International Long Covid Awareness Day. This first yearly observance seeks to boost awareness of the impacts of more than 65 million estimated people suffering with Long Covid throughout the world. After treating more than 2,000 Long Covid patients at his clinic in Aventura, Florida, Dr. Gaylis says he is pleased to see events such as International Long Covid Awareness Day because Long Covid patients have been overlooked in Covid discussions, studies, and statistics until recently.

Dr. Norman B. Gaylis is a board-certified Rheumatologist, internist, and COVID expert who has been elected by his peers to the prestigious title of Master of Rheumatology (MACR). He has lectured, taught, and presented at medical schools and conferences throughout the world. More recently, and after treating more than 2,000 COVID patients, he is dedicated to researching and developing treatments for COVID long hauler patients. Dr. Norman B. Gaylis examines a patient at his Arthritis and Rheumatic Disease Specialties Clinic in Aventura, Florida. He is regarded as a Covid and Long Covid expert for groundbreaking research and studies that are changing the way patients are treated.

"Fortunately, Long Covid patients have finally garnered the attention of the healthcare community, government organizations, and even economists who are predicting Long Covid is the next health crisis that will cost more than $37 trillion to address," said Gaylis. "We need to continue to educate the public with events such as International Long Covid Awareness Day to help with support groups, advocacy, and resources Long Covid patients so desperately need."

On March 15, social media platforms will flood feeds with special online events, including black and white images of Long Covid sufferers sharing what they can no longer do as a result of the illness. The hashtags #LongCovid and #LongCovidAwarenessDay will be used to help find and spark conversations. Since Long COVID is often a debilitating illness with a complicated list of more than 200 lingering symptoms, Gaylis believes it is important for sufferers to share information to help demystify the disease. Treating his own patients prompted him to embark on Long Covid research and a groundbreaking study.

"After treating so many patients, I became extremely interested in finding ways to alleviate symptoms, so I collaborated with like-minded researchers at Tel Aviv University on a one-arm open labeled study. We analyzed symptom of patients in 18 states with histories of lingering effects of the virus three to 11 months after infection," he explained.

Results revealed that on average, Long Covid symptoms were reported as significantly milder after two weeks of adding nothing to the participants' regimens other than the studied nutraceuticals. Dramatic improvements were observed after four weeks, and no adverse effects were reported. More importantly, each symptom was notably alleviated in 72-84% of all study participants.

The data collected was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Nutrition. In addition, Dr. Gaylis researched and documented the role of the autonomic nervous system in Long Covid patients, presenting data titled "Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction: Common Among Patients With Long COVID, an Exploratory Evaluation," at the annual American College of Rheumatologists Conference last November in Philadelphia. His findings have been called game-changing in regard to shedding light on how COVID long hauler patients are treated.

Based on extensive research and nutraceuticals formulated for the study, Gaylis founded the supplements company NViroMune and collaborated with scientists on a proprietary, patented formula that specifically addresses Long Covid symptoms. RESTORE is an innovative combination of GRAS-approved (Generally Regarded As Safe) nutrients and plant bio-extracts for critical immune restoration after surviving a viral infection. Ingredients include Zinc, Vitamin D, Quercetin, Bromelain, St. John's Wort, Indian Frankincense, and Beta Caryophyllene, a Cannabinoid CB 2 Agonist.

"Long Covid has destroyed the lives of many people who have lost jobs, homes, relationships and their overall quality of life," added Gaylis. "To date, there is no decisive protocol to for treating Long Covid, so we are excited to offer RESTORE, a supplement that has been statistically proven to help significantly reduce and alleviate the symptoms of Long Covid."

Gaylis added "We support the International Long Covid Awareness Day campaign not only on March 15, but every day as we continue to be on the front lines with Long Covid patients who need resources and support from the healthcare community."

For more information about the study or to interview Dr. Norman B. Gaylis, contact Rhonda Price at (561) 371-9407.

ABOUT DR. NORMAN B. GAYLIS

Dr. Norman B. Gaylis is a board-certified Rheumatologist and internist who has been elected by his peers to the prestigious title of Master of Rheumatology (MACR). He has been in clinical practice and research for the past 40 years and his work has been appeared in more than 50 publications. He has lectured, taught, and presented at medical schools and conferences throughout the world. More recently, and after treating many COVID patients, he is dedicated to researching and developing treatments for COVID long hauler patients.

Contact: Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE NViroMune