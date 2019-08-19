NVision IT Receives SBA 8(a) Certification

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVision IT is proud to announce that it has received 8(a) Business Development Program Certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). After successful completion of the rigorous application process, NVision IT received its certification for this highly desired federal program.

"Obviously, we are very excited for this accomplishment and the opportunities it will bring," said Venkat Pulumati, Managing Principal of NVision IT. "We anticipate that with this 8(a) Certification and our excellent past performance of over 12 years with the DoD, we will be able to expand our business while continuing to provide and deliver quality services and solutions to our customers both in the private and public sectors." The 8(a) Business Development Program Certification will last for a maximum of nine years and will allow NVision IT to pursue sole-source federal and state government contracts and set aside contracts allocated to 8(a) certified companies.

NVision IT is a professional services and information technology firm that works with Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to navigate complex enterprise transformations. NVision IT has supported major program initiatives in both private and public sectors. They currently support various contracts with the Department of Defense (DoD) and other public sector and commercial customers. They are a service-based company with experience in multiple domains. NVision IT provides Oracle ERP, Oracle database management, AWS cloud, and technical staff augmentation services and teams with prime contractors looking for a competitive advantage during both acquisition and contract execution.

NVision IT is a Minority Business Enterprise, Oracle Gold Partner, AWS partner, Microsoft partner, Inc. 500 company ranking #451 in America and #7 in Missouri in the 34th annual Inc. 5000, and the CIO Review's 100 Most Promising Oracle Solution Providers.

