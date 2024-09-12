NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL UNVEILS TOP SPONSORS SUPPORTING LATINO TALENT IN FILM & MUSIC

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival announces its premier sponsors for the 2024 event, which takes place from October 10 to 12 at Palm Springs Art Museum. With support from top organizations in media, finance, transportation, music and the arts, these valued partnerships solidify the vital role that Latino representation and recognition plays in the entertainment industry. This festival is poised to be a landmark cultural celebration and will significantly elevate Latino voices in film and music.

NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival Poster

"We are immensely proud to have such renowned brands from various industries rallying behind the NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival," said Lex Borrero, co-founder and CEO of NTERTAIN . "Their unwavering support not only breathes life into this incredible event but also elevates the voices and stories of Latino artists, ensuring they are heard and celebrated globally. This collective commitment strengthens our mission to honor Latino culture and makes a lasting impact on future generations."

Palm Springs Art Museum (PSAM) has hosted the event since its inception and is a key pillar of the NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival. As the premier cultural institution in the Coachella Valley, PSAM offers more than just a venue—it provides an immersive, culturally rich and architecturally stunning environment that elevates the festival experience. This enduring partnership highlights the museum's unwavering commitment to showcasing premier artistic and cultural events while fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Latino culture within the broader community.

Premier sponsors, who contribute to providing a platform for groundbreaking films and emerging talent, are vital in helping NVISION deliver an unforgettable festival experience. These sponsors include:

Diageo : Returning as a founding sponsor, Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol, with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer. Diageo will provide cocktails from Tequila Don Julio and Buchanan's Scotch Whisky.

Returning as a founding sponsor, Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol, with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer. Diageo will provide cocktails from and Buchanan's Scotch Whisky. Amazon Music: An immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist live streams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

An immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist live streams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. HUMAN(X) : A dynamic non-profit organization dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of art and creativity to aid and support humanitarian and charitable causes.

: A dynamic non-profit organization dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of art and creativity to aid and support humanitarian and charitable causes. California's Riverside County / Supervisor V. Manuel Perez , 4th District: Supervisor V. Manuel Perez serves as Riverside County Supervisor for the Fourth District. He is a proud supporter of cultural arts and initiatives and, through Fourth District community improvement funds, is a sponsor of the film festival.

Supervisor V. serves as Supervisor for the Fourth District. He is a proud supporter of cultural arts and initiatives and, through Fourth District community improvement funds, is a sponsor of the film festival. JPMorganChase : As a leading global financial services firm, JP Morgan's sponsorship reinforces its commitment to fostering diversity and supporting cultural initiatives that empower communities.

As a leading global financial services firm, JP Morgan's sponsorship reinforces its commitment to fostering diversity and supporting cultural initiatives that empower communities. BMI®: A global leader in music rights management, advocating for the value of music. The company stands as a cornerstone sponsor of the NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival, championing the vibrant contributions of Latino composers and songwriters. Their sponsorship is a testament to music's vital role in storytelling and cultural expression.

Additionally, NVISION is proud to announce supporting sponsors such as Audible , Creative Artists Agency Latino (CAA) , National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) , National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) , Reforma , Gasolina and Al Tun Tun . These partners are crucial in reinforcing the festival's mission by advocating for diversity, providing logistical support and ensuring that Latino voices in film, television and music are elevated and celebrated nationally.

The media's role in this event is pivotal. Remezcla , known for its innovative approach to celebrating Latino culture, is essential in amplifying the festival's outreach and impact within the Latino community. Remezcla will support NVISION by amplifying the voices of Latino filmmakers and artists, ensuring their stories reach a broad audience. Media sponsors help bridge cultural gaps, foster understanding and celebrate the Latino community's contributions to the global cultural landscape by providing a platform for these narratives.

Tickets for the NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival are now available. Attendees can purchase regular 3-day admission passes at $149.99 and individual day passes at $74.99 for Thursday and Friday and $99.99 for Saturday. VIP tickets, allowing exclusive access to all three days, can also be purchased for $199.99. For more information on the lineup and to purchase tickets, visit https://nvisionfestival.com/ or follow NVISION on Instagram @nvisionfestival .

MEDIA CONTACT

Carma Connected

[email protected]

305.438.9200

ABOUT NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL

NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival is dedicated to spotlighting the transformative power of culture, championing diverse Latino talent and offering an esteemed platform for the discovery, exhibition and celebration of groundbreaking work in film, music, the arts and technology. Since its inception, the festival has showcased the vibrant diversity and boundless creativity of Latino and Latina filmmakers and artists in the United States. With a commitment to amplifying voices and stories that enrich our collective tapestry, NVISION continues to be a pioneering force in the cultural landscape, fostering connection, inspiration and appreciation for the Latino experience.

ABOUT NTERTAIN

Founded by industry titans Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola and Tainy, NTERTAIN is a market-leading media company comprised of NEON16, NTERTAIN STUDIOS and culture marketing agency AM16. Together, these entities form an innovative ecosystem of boundary-pushing creatives reshaping Latin culture's perception, positioning and narrative within today's media landscape. With a relentless commitment to disruption and innovation, NTERTAIN is at the forefront of driving meaningful change and elevating Latino voices globally.

ABOUT PALMS SPRINGS ART MUSEUM

Palm Springs Art Museum is the largest cultural institution in the Coachella Valley. The flagship building in downtown Palm Springs features compelling art exhibitions, a vast permanent collection and the Annenberg Theatre, all in a 150,000-square-foot, architecturally significant building. Five blocks away, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, features exhibitions and programming that explore the rich topics of architecture and design. The museum's collection also contains two icons of modernist design: Frey House II on the mountainside behind the main building and Aluminaire House™ on the museum grounds.

SOURCE NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival