Nvision360 Productions Expands Executive Leadership Team

Audiovisual production company appoints marketing executive and expands business development, production, and operations leadership to support organizational growth.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nvision360 Productions, announces the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team to cover three critical roles.

The appointment of Janielle Bertrand as Senior Vice President of Marketing reinforces Nvision's dedication to building a diverse organization and underscores its commitment to meeting customer needs and industry demands.

Additionally, Oliver Cabande is appointed to the role of VP Business Development and Production and Andre Blake appointed VP Production Operations.

The three will report to Eddie Romanita, Nvision360 Owner and CEO.

"Nvision's consistent growth requires us to expand and realign our leadership team to reinforce our internal infrastructure and build a brand that is scalable and sustainable for years to come," said Romanita. "I am confident that with the addition of Janielle, and the appointments of Oliver and Andre, they will harness the dedication, inventiveness, and creativity of our entire team to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers."

Senior Vice President, Marketing – Janielle Bertrand

As SVP, Janielle Bertrand is responsible for developing the brand strategy, driving demand for products and services through customer insights, leading overall marketing, communications, and developing sales enablement strategies. With more than 25 years of event industry marketing experience, Janielle is uniquely suited to oversee this responsibility. The new role of Senior Vice President moves Nvision360 into a new generation of capabilities that support our customers and partners.

Vice President Business Development & Production – Oliver Cabande

Oliver will be responsible for developing business and reinforcing production strategies that support our customers and industry demands. For decades, Oliver has built relationships and developed business through his focus on production excellence and a customer first approach.

Vice President Production Operations – Andre Blake

Andre will be responsible for developing and reinforcing the audiovisual and production infrastructure and operational needs of the organization. Andre's decades of institutional and industry knowledge will ensure the support and continued growth of the organization.

About Nvision

Founded in 2011 Nvision360 (formerly Universal Audiovisual) is a premier boutique provider of audiovisual and productions services for customer focused events. The company has corporate headquarters and warehouse facilities in New York and Las Vegas. The company specializes in tailored solutions for customers seeking a boutique experience and dedicated event partner. Visit us at www.nvision360.com.

