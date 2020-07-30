nVisium Advances Full-Stack Software Security Engineering Training with DevSec Mentor

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium, a leader in application security, has today announced the release of DevSec Mentor, a modern training platform that enables developers and security practitioners to enhance their full-stack secure coding practices. In the age of increasingly sophisticated and ever-changing application security cyber threats, nVisium's training platform ensures that developers are current on the latest security assessment and technology innovations, allowing them to uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities in code, whether in business applications or infrastructure, prior to production.

nVisium's DevSec Mentor platform incorporates leading-edge web and mobile application security assessment methodology combined with proven development, integration design, and knowledge of modern security practices to deliver a comprehensive, online training offering that significantly improves developers' security-savviness and overall awareness.

"Any security vulnerability unintentionally coded into your mission critical applications can be devastating to your organization," said Jack Mannino, CEO of nVisium. "Our focus is to expand the knowledge of engineering beyond simply 'how to write secure code', as we understand that modern systems, with an increasing amount of infrastructure-as-code and software defined networking, require a true full-stack mindset to be successful at security."

The DevSec Mentor Platform was created with the intention of replacing outdated teaching methods such as CBTs (Computer-Based Training). It provides an in-depth and engaging online training experience with focus on how application and infrastructure-as-code security vulnerabilities manifest, requiring participants to detect and remediate high risk code in order to progress in capabilities, knowledge, and modules.

The platform's Alpha version is now available to a select group of participants and the official release will be in Q4 2020. For more information on DevSec Mentor, please visit the nVisium website for further details.

nVisium empowers organizations to eliminate security vulnerabilities through proven in-depth assessments, remediation, and training programs. Our experienced team of security-savvy engineers help organizations establish best practices with high ROI for their engineering and development lifecycles. Through services, software solutions, and R&D, nVisium provides security support for applications, operating systems, networks, mobile, cloud, and IoT unique to business operations, compliance initiatives, and more. Additionally, nVisium offers instructor-led and online security training. Privately owned and founded in 2009, nVisium is headquartered in Falls Church, VA, and names Fortune 500 companies and household brands as customers.

