nVisium Grows by 30% as Demand for Vulnerability Assessments and Security Training Services Accelerates

FALLS CHURCH, Va, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium, a leader in application security, today announced their continued growth as the company positions themselves for further acceleration in application and cloud security testing. The company increased employee count by 30% over the past year, expanding their team of highly skilled senior security and DevOps engineering consultants in cloud, infrastructure and mobile expertise. nVisium also onboarded high profile global cloud technology providers, automotive e-commerce and retail customers as part of its growth trajectory.

Last year, nVisium's redesigned on-demand training platform, DevSec Mentor, was also named a Gold Winner in the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training category of the 15th Annual 2020 Network PG's IT World Awards®. DevSec Mentor, re-launched with courses that cover Java, C#, Go, JavaScript, Swift, Python and Kotlin, is a modern training platform that enables developers and security practitioners to enhance their full-stack secure coding practices. This award-winning platform incorporates leading-edge web and mobile application security assessment methodology combined with proven development, integration design, and knowledge of modern security practices to deliver a comprehensive, online training offering that significantly improves developers' security-savviness and overall awareness.

"Over the past 12 months, we have experienced rapid growth within our security assessment and training offerings as organizations evaluate their security postures with greater scrutiny as the number of cyber-attacks are continually on the rise," said Jack Mannino, CEO at nVisium. "Our services ensure that organizations build resilient security controls into their cloud applications and software by default, rather than simply bolting security on as an afterthought. We look forward to our continued growth as we expand our automated capabilities in application and cloud security testing."

In July 2020, nVisium also launched a new website and service catalog to allow for more streamlined access to the company's range of online services and resources for both existing and potential customers. The new site is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and includes a regularly updated blog page to educate their readers on the latest in application security. To view the company's updated website and learn more about their solutions and services, please visit: https://nvisium.com/

