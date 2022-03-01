nVisium Named Best Security Workplace for Growth Opportunities in 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium , a leader in application security, today announced that the company has been named a Gold Winner in the Best Security Workplace for Growth Opportunities category of this year's 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards . These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors that set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Since its establishment in 2009, nVisium has always been a fully remote organization, with employees located throughout the United States. nVisium employees are never restricted to one single location or time zone, providing the flexibility needed to learn and grow. Professional and career development is a core component of nVisium's company culture and strategy, with employees receiving generous training allowances to pursue certifications or attend conferences. The company also provides employees with tailored professional development plans and access to experienced mentors.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best security workplace in this year's Cyber Security Excellence Awards," said Jack Mannino, CEO at nVisium. "Work-life harmony is at the core of our values and we pride ourselves on giving our team the autonomy and flexible hours they need to get the job done, while balancing their personal lives and avoiding burnout."

This year's Cyber Security Excellence Awards were judged by more than 50 industry experts from around the world representing a wide spectrum of sectors. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in April.

About nVisium

nVisium empowers organizations to eliminate security vulnerabilities through proven in-depth assessments, remediation, and training programs. Our experienced team of security-savvy engineers help organizations establish best practices with high ROI for their engineering and development lifecycles. Through services, software solutions, and R&D, nVisium provides security support for applications, operating systems, networks, mobile, cloud, and IoT unique to business operations, compliance initiatives, and more. Additionally, nVisium offers instructor-led and online security training. Privately owned and founded in 2009, nVisium is headquartered in Falls Church, VA, and names Fortune 500 companies and household brands as customers.

