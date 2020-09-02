nVisium Named Gold Winner in 15th Annual 2020 IT World Awards®

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium, a leader in application security, announced today that the company's on-demand training platform, DevSec Mentor, has been named a Gold Winner in the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training category of this year's 15th Annual 2020 Network PG's IT World Awards®.

DevSec Mentor, re-imagined and launching again later this year, is a modern training platform that enables developers and security practitioners to enhance their full-stack secure coding practices. The platform incorporates leading-edge web and mobile application security assessment methodology combined with proven development, integration design, and knowledge of modern security practices to deliver a comprehensive, online training offering that significantly improves developers' security-savviness and overall awareness.

The IT World Awards are industry and peer recognitions from the Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, and honor the achievements of the world's best in organizational performance, product and service innovations, hot technologies, engineering and customer satisfaction in information technology and cyber security. A broad spectrum of judges from industries across the world participated in this year's selection process.

"We are proud to be recognized by the IT World Awards for our innovative approach to on-demand security training with DevSec Mentor," said Jack Mannino, CEO at nVisium. "Our training platform ensures that developers remain current on the latest security assessments and technology innovations, allowing them to uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities in code, whether in business applications or infrastructure, prior to production."

This year's IT World Award winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November. For a complete list of the 2020 IT World Award winners, please visit: https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2020-it-world-awards/

About the IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology and digital + cyber security. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America and organizations from all over the world participate each year. Learn more about the IT World Awards at https://networkproductsguide.com

About nVisium

nVisium empowers organizations to eliminate security vulnerabilities through proven in-depth assessments, remediation, and training programs. Our experienced team of security-savvy engineers help organizations establish best practices with high ROI for their engineering and development lifecycles. Through services, software solutions, and R&D, nVisium provides security support for applications, operating systems, networks, mobile, cloud, and IoT unique to business operations, compliance initiatives, and more. Additionally, nVisium offers instructor-led and online security training. Privately owned and founded in 2009, nVisium is headquartered in Falls Church, VA, and names Fortune 500 companies and household brands as customers.

