nVisium Records Strong Momentum in 2021 as Demand for Application Security Accelerates

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVisium , a leader in application security, today announced a year of substantial business growth, recording a 30 percent year-over-year increase in both annual revenue and employee count. Over the past 12 months, the company continued to enhance its application and cloud-native security testing and training offerings, which contributed largely to its significant growth trajectory.

With an exclusive focus on security assessment services, nVisium's security testing and reporting services go beyond standard scanning to uncover vulnerabilities. Every security assessment carried out is unique and tailored to meet each organization's individual needs and application business logic, providing human-focused testing along with automated efficiency to achieve maximum results.

This year, nVisium continued to expand its array of customers. Several Fortune 100 enterprises operating in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and oil and gas, tapped nVisium and its team of security experts to provide in-depth security assessments of their architecture and help train developers on the latest security risks and threats. Over the next 12 months, the company will continue expanding employee counts across engineering, consulting, sales and operations to meet the growing demand and need for the company's security services.

"Every organization, irrespective of size or industry, has changed and adapted their technology stack over the last few years, specifically accelerating their use of cloud environments to help streamline productivity in hybrid and remote work environments," said Jack Mannino, CEO of nVisium. "As organizations continue to modernize their infrastructure, it is critical that diligent security practices such as regular security assessments and training are interwoven at every facet of this change. Having developers and employees that are trained to be able to identify and remediate security risks is what truly underscores a strong security posture."

In 2022, nVisium will be ramping up its events presence with additional speaking and sponsorships, as well as an executive roundtable and security-focused video series. In addition to a brand and website refresh, the nVisium team will be launching an updated version of their on-demand training platform with new features and functionality.

