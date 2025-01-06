NVLSP and Navy Mutual Partner to Strengthen Support for Veterans and Military Families

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) and the Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual"), a respected provider of life insurance and financial education to service members, veterans, and their families, announced a partnership today. This partnership combines NVLSP's legal expertise with Navy Mutual's commitment to helping military families secure vital life insurance protection and survivor benefits, creating a robust support system for those who have served our nation.

Through this collaboration, Navy Mutual Members and their families will have access to legal assistance at the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims if the Board of Veterans' Appeals denies a claim for VA benefits. The partnership will also give Navy Mutual's veteran Members access to legal assistance with discharge upgrades. This work is all done at no cost to the veteran.

"We are honored to join forces with Navy Mutual, the nation's oldest federally recognized veterans service organization," said Paul Wright, Executive Director of NVLSP. "This partnership allows us to expand our outreach to help more veterans access the legal assistance they need."

Navy Mutual, a nonprofit organization that has served military families for over 145 years, offers affordable life insurance and annuity options specifically designed for those in the military community. Their personalized service ensures that veterans and their families receive guidance and support through life's critical decisions, and their VSO representatives can help military families understand their service-related benefits and submit claims for those benefits.

"Navy Mutual has always been focused on serving military families with care, integrity, and dedication," said Michelle Ramos Domingue, Vice President and General Counsel at Navy Mutual. "By partnering with NVLSP, we can connect veterans with the essential legal help they need while continuing to provide the financial protections and education they deserve."

This partnership reflects the shared mission of both NVLSP and Navy Mutual to ensure that veterans and their families receive the support they have earned through their service. Together, they will work to protect veterans' rights and provide the resources necessary for their long-term well-being.

The National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) is an independent, nonprofit veterans service organization that has served active duty military personnel and veterans since 1981. NVLSP strives to ensure that our nation honors its commitment to its 18 million veterans and active duty personnel by ensuring they have the benefits they have earned through their service to our country. NVLSP authors the nation's preeminent treatise on veterans law, the Veterans Benefits Manual.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership.

