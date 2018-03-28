NVMEngines Appoints Jack Guedj as President and CEO; Doug Smith is Appointed as EVP of Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NVMEngines is expanding its executive leadership by appointing Jack Guedj as its President and CEO. Jack brings a wealth of executive management as President and CEO of multiple fast growing semiconductor and software start-up companies. Jack succeeds Nilesh Gharia who was the original founder and CEO. Nilesh will continue to fill the role of CTO and serve on the company board of directors.

NVMEngines has also appointed Doug Smith as its EVP of Engineering. Doug spent 17 years at Broadcom, recently as Broadcom's VP of Central Engineering.

NVMEngines provides high-performance and low power secure storage solutions from Silicon to Software for IoT/Wearables, AI/Neuromorphic, Digital Security/Cameras, Autonomous Vehicle and Data Centers.

"We are delighted to have these 2 experienced and talented executives with proven track records strengthen the NVMEngines executive team. I look forward to working with them closely to expand NVMEngines as more customers adopt the NVMEngines memory/storage solutions," said Nilesh Gharia, NVMEngines CTO.

"I am delighted to join NVMEngines as the new emerging MRAM/ReRAM storage solutions are slated to disrupt the semiconductor industry" said Jack Guedj. "Working closely with NVMEngines for the last year, I have been impressed with the talent of the NVMEngines team and wealth of experience in advanced memory solutions including MRAM/ReRAM memory design and memory SW System Memory Tools," he added.

"I am excited about the future of NVMEngines. We have a talented team with over 45 years of experience in MRAM/ReRAM and have taped out multiple test chips over the last few years. I believe this new generation of embedded memory technology will have a large impact in the semiconductor industry from ultra-low power IOT devices to complex AI chips for embedded systems and autonomous driving as well as Flash storage subsystems", said Doug Smith.

Jack Guedj was President and CEO of Tensilica since 2008 where, he transformed Tensilica into a rapidly growing company ascending to the #1 position in merchant DSP and ultimately leading to the Cadence acquisition in 2013 where he served as Corporate VP, Tensilica Products.

Prior to Tensilica Jack led the spin-out of Magnum from Cirrus Logic serving as founder, president and CEO. Jack led Magnum's growth from ground zero to leadership in Multimedia SOCs for the Professional Video Broadcast, Consumer PVR TV/Camcorder/DVD Recorder and Set Top Box markets and the acquisition of the Consumer Products Group of LSI Corporation (C Cube). Prior to Cirrus, Jack was President of Tvia, Inc., leading that company's successful IPO in August 2000. Jack holds an MBA from the UCLA Graduate School of Management. Jack attained a MSEE from Pierre & Marie Curie Engineering School of Paris, and a doctoral degree from the University of Pierre & Marie Curie.

Prior to NVMEngines, Doug Smith served as Vice President of Central Engineering at Broadcom where he managed fundamental IP and technology direction. During his 17 years at Broadcom he pioneered a number of Memory capabilities including leading the industry in anti-fuse OTP cell development, drove significant advances in Memory and Standard cell compilers as well as MRAM design. Prior to Broadcom Douglas spent 10 years pioneering memory compiler development at Motorola driving automation in the memory arena. Douglas has more than 40 patents related to memory standard cell and I/O. Douglas holds a B.S. and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University.

About NVMEngines

NVMEngines leverages its patented technology to provide best in class power, area, performance and product robustness to the memory industry, enabling secure, low power storage with complete solutions from Silicon to Software.

