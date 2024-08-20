nVoq Accelerates HIPAA-Compliant Clinical Documentation Across Multiple Devices with Addition of Mobile Voice for iOS

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Inc., the industry leader in transformative technology and AI-enabled voice-to-text solutions for in-home healthcare agencies, is proud to announce the expansion of its platform with the launch of nVoq Mobile Voice for iOS. The application provides caregivers with a purpose-built solution that transforms an essential part of their clinical practice – documentation. By leveraging its HIPAA-compliant voice recognition technologies, healthcare professionals can increase documentation efficiency and accuracy while still improving patient care quality.

"Now, we support the wide variety of mobile devices being used by clinicians caring for patients in their homes, all through an application that is specifically built for the unique operational and financial needs of our industry," said nVoq CRO Dawn Iddings. "This is just the beginning of the transformative enhancements nVoq will be unveiling over the next six months."

nVoq is currently partnered with all the leading in-home healthcare EHRs and facilitates an average of 300,000 daily dictations. By enabling clinicians to document via voice at the point of care, the level of detail increases by up to 30%1. This approach significantly reduces the risk of incomplete and noncompliant documentation, which often results in payment reversals or insurance denials.

Agencies of all sizes, including eight of the ten largest home healthcare, hospice, and palliative care agencies, use nVoq's solutions on Windows, Android, and now iOS devices.

"We are committed to reducing the mental burden and administrative complexity of documentation for our users, no matter what devices are used throughout each agency," said nVoq Principal Platform Strategist Chris Corsetti. "Our technology is designed to enable everyone to focus on what's truly most important – providing the best possible patient care."

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based technology to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq is dedicated to transforming clinical documentation practices by addressing challenges in point of care data capture. The company focuses on revenue protection, clinician retention, compliance, and quality while offering a substantial return on investment. Discover how nVoq can improve efficiency, care quality, and elevate your agency at www.nVoq.com.

