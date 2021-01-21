nVoq and Mobius MD partner together to launch an exciting new option for speech-to-text technology in the Healthcare Industry

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq is pleased to announce a new, innovative collaboration in speech-to-text technology with Mobius MD.

nVoq is partnering with Mobius MD to launch a powerful new speech-to-text capability called Mobius Conveyor. With Mobius Conveyor, clinicians can dictate patient notes directly into any EHR. Just download the Conveyor app to your iPhone, connect it to your desktop via the QR code companion, and begin dictating. The text will flow directly into the EHR as you speak. You can install Mobius Conveyor's desktop companion app on as many Windows and MacOS desktops as you like.

"nVoq's SPS (APIs) are easy to integrate and allowed us to own critical design considerations, such as the end-user audio capture. Since the APIs are also platform-independent, we can manage end-user OS upgrades and changes without being dependent on nVoq," said Adam Strom, President of Mobius. "I can't over-emphasize how helpful it was having [nVoq] respond quickly to our questions during development… it really kept things moving!"

"When a developer partner chooses the nVoq platform, we want to offer them the most technologically advanced APIs with the highest customer service experience possible," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "At nVoq, we're committed to supporting our ISV partner community in delivering high quality solutions that make clinicians' life easier."

ABOUT Mobius:

Mobius MD, founded in San Antonio in 2014, is a medical workflow company that focuses on medical efficiency and innovation through HIPAA-compliant EHR-connected software. Mobius believes that mobile technology, properly utilized, can improve patient safety, reduce patient and provider costs, increase clinical efficiency, and change healthcare for the better.

ABOUT nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles. For more information, visit www.sayit.nvoq.com.

