nVoq Incorporated Adds Two Post-Acute Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated (nVoq), a provider of speech recognition software to the post-acute industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Kay Cowling and Paula Thomas to its Board of Directors.

Kay Cowling is the CEO of Cowling Advisory Services, advising investors, board members, government leaders, and executives in strategic business development, talent acquisition, and technology implementation for optimal operations in healthcare services, home care, and professional staffing. She has served in the Healthcare industry since 2002 as CEO of ATS Health Services, SVP of OneCall, CEO/Board member for Fastaff Travel Nursing, and President/COO of Gifted Healthcare. Kay is currently a Board Director for Care Synergy, Colorado's largest end-of-life network, for Denver Hospice, and for the International Women's Forum of Colorado.

Paula Thomas is the President of Pittsburgh-based UPMC Home Healthcare & Family Hospice, which operates eight home health agencies, six hospice agencies and three private-duty agencies across 40 counties within Pennsylvania. Since 1985, Ms. Thomas has held a series of progressively responsible leadership positions within the UPMC organization with an emphasis on post-acute and home-based services. She also serves on the Board of Directors for UPMC Innovative Homecare Solutions. Ms. Thomas holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Chatham University.

"Kay and Paula bring an outstanding combination of proven industry experience and strategic perspectives that can benefit our business," said Charles Corfield, Chief Executive Officer of nVoq. We welcome them to the nVoq Board and look forward to their contributions."

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles.

