nVoq Welcomes Dawn Iddings as Chief Revenue Officer, Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Innovation

With Over 20 Years in Healthcare and Technology, Iddings to Drive Expansion of nVoq's AI-Powered Documentation Solutions Tailored to In-Home Care

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, the leader in AI-powered voice-to-text solutions for in-home healthcare, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dawn Iddings as its Chief Revenue Officer. With her wealth of experience in healthcare and technology, Iddings will spearhead nVoq's revenue growth, commercial strategy, and customer engagement efforts, propelling the company into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Iddings brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare, technology, and electronic health records to nVoq, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at multiple household names including Garmin International, Cerner Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

Iddings' arrival marks a pivotal moment for nVoq as the company continues to build on over a decade of developing solutions tailored specifically for in-home healthcare. nVoq's AI-powered platform has been designed and consistently refined to help clinicians capture information up to 70% more efficiently with industry-leading accuracy. This targeted approach enhances documentation precision and secures and accelerates downstream revenue.

"Dawn is an incredible addition to our executive team," said nVoq President and COO Debbi Gillotti. "Her deep expertise in the in-home healthcare market, combined with her career-long commitment to creating technology solutions for our industry, will elevate our ability to serve our agency customers and industry partners. With Dawn's leadership, nVoq is poised and prepared for new growth opportunities as it continues to revolutionize the way documentation is captured and completed."

Iddings brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare, technology, and electronic health records to nVoq, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at multiple household names including Garmin International, Cerner Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Post Acute at Netsmart Technologies, and was the driving force behind the market introduction and development of technology solutions for in-home health, hospice, palliative care, and senior care markets.

"The in-home healthcare market is on the brink of a significant transformation, and AI is at the heart of it," said Iddings. "nVoq has been developing and evolving this technology to meet the unique needs of clinicians for over a decade. Our solutions continue to redefine efficiency, quality, and accuracy in clinical documentation, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey."

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based technology to the in-home healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq is dedicated to transforming clinical documentation practices by addressing challenges in point-of-care data capture. The company focuses on revenue protection, clinician retention, compliance, and quality while offering a substantial return on investment. For over a decade, nVoq has been crafting its healthcare solutions with advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, at their core.

To learn more, visit nVoq.

Media Contact: [email protected]

