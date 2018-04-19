NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

News provided by

NVR, Inc.

09:00 ET

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $166,049,000, or $39.34 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 61% and 57%, respectively, when compared to 2017 first quarter net income of $102,923,000, or $25.12 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,529,414,000, a 20% increase from $1,277,092,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income and diluted earnings per share were favorably impacted by the reduction in the Company's effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2018 to 13.1% from 22.1% in the first quarter of 2017.  The reduction in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the following items:

  • The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, which lowered the Company's federal statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%, and

  • The retroactive reinstatement of certain expired energy tax credits under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which resulted in the Company recognizing a tax benefit of approximately $6,200,000 related to homes settled in 2017.

Additionally, the effective tax rate in both the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 was favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $19,567,000 and $19,900,000, respectively.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2018 increased 17% to 5,174 units, when compared to 4,424 units in the first quarter of 2017. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2018 was $378,200, a decrease of 4% when compared with the first quarter of 2017.  The decrease in the average sales price of new orders is primarily attributable to a shift in new orders to lower priced markets and lower priced products.  Settlements increased in the first quarter of 2018 to 3,896 units, 20% higher than the first quarter of 2017.  The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2018 increased on a unit basis by 22% to 9,809 units and increased on a dollar basis by 17% to $3,744,523,000 when compared to March 31, 2017.

Homebuilding revenues in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,490,093,000, 19% higher than the year earlier period.  Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2018 increased to 18.7%, compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2017.  Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $168,570,000 in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 44% when compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,009,673,000, an increase of 20% when compared to the first quarter of 2017.  Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $22,428,000 in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 50% when compared to $14,971,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-one metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017





Homebuilding:



Revenues

$

1,490,093

$

1,247,587

Other income

1,977

1,102

Cost of sales

(1,211,946)

(1,026,017)

Selling, general and administrative

(105,547)

(99,904)

Operating income

174,577

122,768

Interest expense

(6,007)

(5,578)

Homebuilding income

168,570

117,190





Mortgage Banking:



Mortgage banking fees

39,321

29,505

Interest income

2,093

1,661

Other income

524

309

General and administrative

(19,235)

(16,246)

Interest expense

(275)

(258)

Mortgage banking income

22,428

14,971





Income before taxes

190,998

132,161

Income tax expense

(24,949)

(29,238)





Net income

$

166,049

$

102,923





Basic earnings per share

$

45.19

$

27.78





Diluted earnings per share

$

39.34

$

25.12





Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,675

3,705





Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

4,220

4,097

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS



Homebuilding:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

414,763

$

645,087

Restricted cash

20,767

19,438

Receivables

22,374

20,026

Inventory:



Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,170,604

1,046,094

Unsold lots and housing units

124,312

148,620

Land under development

33,078

34,212

Building materials and other

16,398

17,273


1,344,392

1,246,199





Contract land deposits, net

361,891

370,429

Property, plant and equipment, net

41,326

43,191

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580

Other assets

204,329

198,930


2,451,422

2,584,880

Mortgage Banking:



Cash and cash equivalents

10,803

21,707

Restricted cash

3,230

2,256

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

344,023

352,489

Property and equipment, net

6,237

6,327

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347

Other assets

23,003

14,273


394,643

404,399

Total assets

$

2,846,065

$

2,989,279





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Homebuilding:



Accounts payable

$

265,155

$

261,973

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

314,897

341,891

Customer deposits

167,486

150,033

Senior notes

597,220

597,066


1,344,758

1,350,963

Mortgage Banking:



Accounts payable and other liabilities

34,499

32,824


34,499

32,824

Total liabilities

1,379,257

1,383,787





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of
  both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

206

206

Additional paid-in capital

1,678,100

1,644,197

Deferred compensation trust – 108,642 and 108,640 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
  March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

(17,389)

(17,383)

Deferred compensation liability

17,389

17,383

Retained earnings

6,400,185

6,231,940

Less treasury stock at cost – 16,936,586 and 16,864,324 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 
  2017, respectively

(6,611,683)

(6,270,851)

Total shareholders' equity

1,466,808

1,605,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,846,065

$

2,989,279

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017

Homebuilding data:



New orders (units)



 Mid Atlantic (1)

2,503

2,125

 North East (2)

371

359

 Mid East (3)

1,296

1,134

 South East (4)

1,004

806

Total

5,174

4,424





Average new order price

$

378.2

$

392.6





Settlements (units)



 Mid Atlantic (1)

1,926

1,658

 North East (2)

301

268

 Mid East (3)

879

725

 South East (4)

790

605

Total

3,896

3,256





Average settlement price

$

382.4

$

383.1





Backlog (units)



 Mid Atlantic (1)

4,801

4,008

 North East (2)

752

699

 Mid East (3)

2,315

1,908

 South East (4)

1,941

1,437

Total

9,809

8,052





Average backlog price

$

381.7

$

396.6





New order cancellation rate

14

%

16

%

Community count (average)

485

486

Lots controlled at end of period

91,300

79,100





Mortgage banking data:



Loan closings

$

1,009,673

$

843,341

Capture rate

86

%

86

%





Common stock information:



Shares outstanding at end of period

3,618,744

3,735,638

Number of shares repurchased

116,268

50,922

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$

357,242

$

85,547

(1)   Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)   New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)   New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)   North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvr-inc-announces-first-quarter-results-300632611.html

SOURCE NVR, Inc.

Also from this source

Feb 14, 2018, 14:00 ET NVR, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase

Jan 25, 2018, 09:00 ET NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

News provided by

NVR, Inc.

09:00 ET