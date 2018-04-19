NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

Net income and diluted earnings per share were favorably impacted by the reduction in the Company's effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2018 to 13.1% from 22.1% in the first quarter of 2017. The reduction in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the following items:

The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 , which lowered the Company's federal statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%, and





, which lowered the Company's federal statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%, and The retroactive reinstatement of certain expired energy tax credits under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which resulted in the Company recognizing a tax benefit of approximately $6,200,000 related to homes settled in 2017.

Additionally, the effective tax rate in both the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 was favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $19,567,000 and $19,900,000, respectively.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2018 increased 17% to 5,174 units, when compared to 4,424 units in the first quarter of 2017. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2018 was $378,200, a decrease of 4% when compared with the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in the average sales price of new orders is primarily attributable to a shift in new orders to lower priced markets and lower priced products. Settlements increased in the first quarter of 2018 to 3,896 units, 20% higher than the first quarter of 2017. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2018 increased on a unit basis by 22% to 9,809 units and increased on a dollar basis by 17% to $3,744,523,000 when compared to March 31, 2017.

Homebuilding revenues in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,490,093,000, 19% higher than the year earlier period. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2018 increased to 18.7%, compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2017. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $168,570,000 in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 44% when compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,009,673,000, an increase of 20% when compared to the first quarter of 2017. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $22,428,000 in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 50% when compared to $14,971,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-one metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017









Homebuilding:







Revenues

$ 1,490,093



$ 1,247,587

Other income

1,977



1,102

Cost of sales

(1,211,946)



(1,026,017)

Selling, general and administrative

(105,547)



(99,904)

Operating income

174,577



122,768

Interest expense

(6,007)



(5,578)

Homebuilding income

168,570



117,190











Mortgage Banking:







Mortgage banking fees

39,321



29,505

Interest income

2,093



1,661

Other income

524



309

General and administrative

(19,235)



(16,246)

Interest expense

(275)



(258)

Mortgage banking income

22,428



14,971











Income before taxes

190,998



132,161

Income tax expense

(24,949)



(29,238)











Net income

$ 166,049



$ 102,923











Basic earnings per share

$ 45.19



$ 27.78











Diluted earnings per share

$ 39.34



$ 25.12











Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,675



3,705











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

4,220



4,097



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 414,763



$ 645,087

Restricted cash

20,767



19,438

Receivables

22,374



20,026

Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,170,604



1,046,094

Unsold lots and housing units

124,312



148,620

Land under development

33,078



34,212

Building materials and other

16,398



17,273





1,344,392



1,246,199











Contract land deposits, net

361,891



370,429

Property, plant and equipment, net

41,326



43,191

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580



41,580

Other assets

204,329



198,930





2,451,422



2,584,880

Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

10,803



21,707

Restricted cash

3,230



2,256

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

344,023



352,489

Property and equipment, net

6,237



6,327

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347



7,347

Other assets

23,003



14,273





394,643



404,399

Total assets

$ 2,846,065



$ 2,989,279











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 265,155



$ 261,973

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

314,897



341,891

Customer deposits

167,486



150,033

Senior notes

597,220



597,066





1,344,758



1,350,963

Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

34,499



32,824





34,499



32,824

Total liabilities

1,379,257



1,383,787











Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of

both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

206



206

Additional paid-in capital

1,678,100



1,644,197

Deferred compensation trust – 108,642 and 108,640 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

(17,389)



(17,383)

Deferred compensation liability

17,389



17,383

Retained earnings

6,400,185



6,231,940

Less treasury stock at cost – 16,936,586 and 16,864,324 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively

(6,611,683)



(6,270,851)

Total shareholders' equity

1,466,808



1,605,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,846,065



$ 2,989,279



NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Homebuilding data:







New orders (units)







Mid Atlantic (1)

2,503



2,125

North East (2)

371



359

Mid East (3)

1,296



1,134

South East (4)

1,004



806

Total

5,174



4,424











Average new order price

$ 378.2



$ 392.6











Settlements (units)







Mid Atlantic (1)

1,926



1,658

North East (2)

301



268

Mid East (3)

879



725

South East (4)

790



605

Total

3,896



3,256











Average settlement price

$ 382.4



$ 383.1











Backlog (units)







Mid Atlantic (1)

4,801



4,008

North East (2)

752



699

Mid East (3)

2,315



1,908

South East (4)

1,941



1,437

Total

9,809



8,052











Average backlog price

$ 381.7



$ 396.6











New order cancellation rate

14 %

16 % Community count (average)

485



486

Lots controlled at end of period

91,300



79,100











Mortgage banking data:







Loan closings

$ 1,009,673



$ 843,341

Capture rate

86 %

86 %









Common stock information:







Shares outstanding at end of period

3,618,744



3,735,638

Number of shares repurchased

116,268



50,922

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 357,242



$ 85,547



(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida



