NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $344.4 million, or $99.89 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased 19% and 14%, respectively, when compared to 2022 first quarter net income of $426.1 million, or $116.56 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $2.18 billion, which decreased 8% from $2.38 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 1% to 5,888 units, when compared to 5,927 units in the first quarter of 2022. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2023 was $441,200, a decrease of 5% when compared with the first quarter of 2022. The cancellation rate in the first quarter of 2023 was 14% compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2022. Settlements in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 11% to 4,639 units, compared to 5,214 units in the first quarter of 2022. The average settlement price in the first quarter of 2023 was $459,400, an increase of 4% from the first quarter of 2022. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2023 decreased on a unit basis by 23% to 10,411 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 23% to $4.79 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of March 31, 2022.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.13 billion in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 8% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 24.6%, compared to 28.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $405.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 22% when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of 17% when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 43% when compared to $49.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on loan sales.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 20.6% compared to 24.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 is primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $23.2 million and $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022









Homebuilding:







Revenues

$ 2,131,333

$ 2,309,227 Other income

32,946

1,339 Cost of sales

(1,607,910)

(1,651,365) Selling, general and administrative

(143,618)

(129,510) Operating income

412,751

529,691 Interest expense

(7,001)

(12,804) Homebuilding income

405,750

516,887









Mortgage Banking:







Mortgage banking fees

46,944

69,182 Interest income

3,018

2,074 Other income

989

1,072 General and administrative

(22,634)

(22,908) Interest expense

(257)

(362) Mortgage banking income

28,060

49,058









Income before taxes

433,810

565,945 Income tax expense

(89,458)

(139,845)









Net income

$ 344,352

$ 426,100









Basic earnings per share

$ 106.31

$ 125.87









Diluted earnings per share

$ 99.89

$ 116.56









Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,239

3,385









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,447

3,656

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,786,503

$ 2,503,424 Restricted cash

47,995

48,455 Receivables

23,307

20,842 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,630,861

1,554,955 Unsold lots and housing units

181,900

181,952 Land under development

28,814

27,100 Building materials and other

23,967

24,268



1,865,542

1,788,275









Contract land deposits, net

501,667

496,080 Property, plant and equipment, net

56,533

57,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets

71,593

71,081 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

237,032

219,483



5,631,752

5,247,170 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

14,259

19,415 Restricted cash

9,836

2,974 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

319,248

316,806 Property and equipment, net

3,347

3,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,714

16,011 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

68,402

47,691



444,153

413,803 Total assets

$ 6,075,905

$ 5,660,973

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 353,141

$ 334,016 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

459,335

437,234 Customer deposits

335,230

313,804 Operating lease liabilities

76,547

75,818 Senior notes

914,427

914,888



2,138,680

2,075,760 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

68,969

61,396 Operating lease liabilities

22,910

16,968



91,879

78,364 Total liabilities

2,230,559

2,154,124









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,676,641

2,600,014 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

12,117,766

11,773,414 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,313,580 and 17,336,397 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(10,949,267)

(10,866,785) Total shareholders' equity

3,845,346

3,506,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,075,905

$ 5,660,973

NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:













Mid Atlantic (1)

2,235

$ 516.3

2,307

$ 529.1 North East (2)

442

$ 573.1

460

$ 522.9 Mid East (3)

1,317

$ 384.2

1,534

$ 398.6 South East (4)

1,894

$ 361.5

1,626

$ 422.8 Total

5,888

$ 441.2

5,927

$ 465.7







































Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:















Mid Atlantic (1)

1,795

$ 524.3

2,180

$ 523.7 North East (2)

363

$ 505.3

348

$ 504.5 Mid East (3)

989

$ 406.8

1,210

$ 381.3 South East (4)

1,492

$ 405.1

1,476

$ 359.5 Total

4,639

$ 459.4

5,214

$ 442.9







































As of March 31,



2023

2022



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Backlog:















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,132

$ 530.6

5,045

$ 537.0 North East (2)

964

$ 580.8

1,081

$ 518.6 Mid East (3)

2,181

$ 390.1

3,351

$ 389.2 South East (4)

3,134

$ 379.3

3,966

$ 418.3 Total

10,411

$ 460.3

13,443

$ 463.7

NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Average active communities:







Mid Atlantic (1)

162

151 North East (2)

37

34 Mid East (3)

113

129 South East (4)

101

90 Total

413

404























Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Homebuilding data:







New order cancellation rate

14 %

10 % Lots controlled at end of period

129,900

126,800









Mortgage banking data:







Loan closings

$ 1,237,283

$ 1,484,593 Capture rate

83 %

86 %









Common stock information:







Shares outstanding at end of period

3,241,750

3,314,835 Number of shares repurchased

21,174

146,054 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 110,048

$ 748,789





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia

SOURCE NVR, Inc.