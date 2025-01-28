NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income increased 12% and diluted earnings per share increased 15%, when compared to 2023 fourth quarter net income of $410.1 million, or $121.56 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.85 billion, which increased 17% from $2.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, consolidated revenues were $10.52 billion, an 11% increase from $9.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.68 billion, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $1.59 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $506.69, an increase of 9% from $463.31 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 8% to 4,794 units, when compared to 5,190 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $469,000, an increase of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 17% compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to 6,180 units, compared to 5,332 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $450,000, which was relatively flat when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2024 decreased on a unit basis by 3% to 9,953 units and increased on a dollar basis by 1% to $4.79 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $526.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 4% to 22,560 units, compared to 21,729 units in 2023. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 11% to 22,836 units, compared to 20,662 units settled in 2023. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $10.29 billion, an 11% increase from 2023. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to 23.7%, compared to 24.3% in 2023. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.96 billion, compared to $1.80 billion in 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $1.70 billion, an increase of 13% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55% when compared to $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 9% to $6.26 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 17% to $154.9 million from $132.8 million in 2023.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 20.1% and 20.5%, respectively, compared to 15.3% and 17.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $42.5 million and $153.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,780,717

$ 2,387,094

$ 10,292,425

$ 9,314,605 Other income

33,094

40,891

143,890

148,010 Cost of sales

(2,125,633)

(1,812,968)

(7,850,549)

(7,051,198) Selling, general and administrative

(154,714)

(154,086)

(598,207)

(588,962) Operating income

533,464

460,931

1,987,559

1,822,455 Interest expense

(6,774)

(6,618)

(26,988)

(26,875) Homebuilding income

526,690

454,313

1,960,571

1,795,580

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

64,891

45,476

232,054

203,597 Interest income

5,600

4,779

19,092

16,687 Other income

1,562

1,189

5,480

4,449 General and administrative

(25,870)

(21,537)

(100,896)

(91,075) Interest expense

(239)

(173)

(795)

(865) Mortgage banking income

45,944

29,734

154,935

132,793

















Income before taxes

572,634

484,047

2,115,506

1,928,373 Income tax expense

(115,202)

(73,972)

(433,578)

(336,762)

















Net income

$ 457,432

$ 410,075

$ 1,681,928

$ 1,591,611

















Basic earnings per share

$ 149.84

$ 128.46

$ 540.88

$ 491.52

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 139.93

$ 121.56

$ 506.69

$ 463.31

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,053

3,192

3,110

3,238

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,269

3,373

3,319

3,435

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,561,339

$ 3,126,472 Restricted cash

42,172

41,483 Receivables

32,622

29,000 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,727,243

1,674,686 Unsold lots and housing units

237,177

214,666 Land under development

65,394

36,895 Building materials and other

28,893

23,903



2,058,707

1,950,150









Contract land deposits, net

726,675

576,551 Property, plant and equipment, net

95,619

63,716 Operating lease right-of-use assets

78,340

70,384 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Deferred tax assets, net

142,192

148,005 Other assets

108,986

94,746



5,888,232

6,142,087 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

49,636

36,422 Restricted cash

11,520

11,067 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

355,209

222,560 Property and equipment, net

7,373

6,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,482

23,541 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

38,189

152,385



492,756

459,670 Total assets

$ 6,380,988

$ 6,601,757











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 332,772

$ 347,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

441,300

413,043 Customer deposits

322,926

334,441 Operating lease liabilities

83,939

75,797 Senior notes

911,118

913,027



2,092,055

2,084,046 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

53,433

127,511 Operating lease liabilities

25,428

25,475



78,861

152,986 Total liabilities

2,170,916

2,237,032









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,031,637

2,848,528 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

15,046,953

13,365,025 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,543,686 and 17,360,454 shares as of December

31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(13,868,724)

(11,849,034) Total shareholders' equity

4,210,072

4,364,725 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,380,988

$ 6,601,757











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,726

$ 547.1

2,029

$ 500.9

8,511

$ 527.3

8,434

$ 515.5 North East (2)

453

$ 639.9

526

$ 597.7

1,994

$ 622.4

1,879

$ 573.2 Mid East (3)

1,024

$ 419.6

942

$ 412.2

4,654

$ 408.0

4,514

$ 396.5 South East (4)

1,591

$ 367.4

1,693

$ 366.9

7,401

$ 364.6

6,902

$ 366.4 Total

4,794

$ 469.0

5,190

$ 450.9

22,560

$ 457.7

21,729

$ 448.4







































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,143

$ 524.8

2,008

$ 519.5

8,537

$ 518.1

8,032

$ 521.5 North East (2)

522

$ 617.7

465

$ 567.1

1,967

$ 592.6

1,736

$ 546.2 Mid East (3)

1,242

$ 410.3

1,126

$ 391.3

4,585

$ 406.0

4,391

$ 392.4 South East (4)

2,273

$ 362.5

1,733

$ 368.9

7,747

$ 366.7

6,503

$ 377.2 Total

6,180

$ 450.0

5,332

$ 447.6

22,836

$ 450.7

20,662

$ 450.7





































As of December 31,



















2024

2023



















Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price















Backlog:































Mid Atlantic (1)

4,068

$ 541.6

4,094

$ 522.5















North East (2)

1,055

$ 658.1

1,028

$ 602.0















Mid East (3)

2,045

$ 416.5

1,976

$ 412.1















South East (4)

2,785

$ 374.3

3,131

$ 378.4















Total

9,953

$ 481.4

10,229

$ 465.0



















































NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

132

167

147

166 North East (2)

29

36

31

36 Mid East (3)

104

105

101

110 South East (4)

161

130

148

115 Total

426

438

427

427







































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

16.9 %

13.0 %

14.2 %

12.8 % Lots controlled at end of period









162,400

141,500

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,695,831

$ 1,496,003

$ 6,260,428

$ 5,736,532 Capture rate

86 %

88 %

86 %

87 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,011,644

3,194,876 Number of shares repurchased

64,216

46,748

256,871

181,499 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 564,315

$ 286,428

$ 2,057,677

$ 1,081,815





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

