NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $454.8 million, or $133.44 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 36% and 50%, respectively, when compared to 2021 fourth quarter net income of $334.6 million, or $89.09 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.71 billion, which increased 22% from $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenues were $10.53 billion, an 18% increase from $8.95 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.73 billion, an increase of 40% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $1.24 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $491.82, an increase of 53% from $320.48 per diluted share for 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 27% to 4,153 units, when compared to 5,685 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $459,000, an increase of 1% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 18% compared to 10% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 13% to 5,749 units, compared to 5,100 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $464,000, an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 28% to 9,162 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 25% to $4.33 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 23% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 25.3%, compared to 24.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, gross profit was impacted by contract land deposit impairments of approximately $25.0 million, or 94 basis points as a percentage of revenue. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $548.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 40% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 16% to 19,164 units, compared to 22,721 units in 2021. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 6% to 22,732 units, compared to 21,540 units settled in 2021. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $10.33 billion, a 19% increase from 2021. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased to 25.8%, compared to 22.3% in 2021. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 50% for the year ended December 31, 2022 to $2.13 billion, compared to $1.42 billion in 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.52 billion, an increase of 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 24% when compared to $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 4% to $6.31 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased 29% to $122.2 million from $171.6 million in 2021.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 20.9% and 23.4%, respectively, compared to 21.6% and 22.2% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The effective tax rates in each period were favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $22.6 million and $50.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $10.5 million and $48.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,668,036

$ 2,176,807

$ 10,326,770

$ 8,701,693 Other income

21,592

1,845

37,038

6,559 Cost of sales

(1,993,722)

(1,646,050)

(7,662,271)

(6,763,115) Selling, general and administrative

(140,995)

(127,757)

(532,353)

(474,808) Operating income

554,911

404,845

2,169,184

1,470,329 Interest expense

(6,630)

(12,836)

(38,140)

(51,530) Homebuilding income

548,281

392,009

2,131,044

1,418,799

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

44,146

53,534

199,664

249,332 Interest income

3,570

2,148

11,853

8,725 Other income

1,294

876

4,963

3,753 General and administrative

(22,300)

(21,391)

(92,946)

(88,619) Interest expense

(269)

(371)

(1,384)

(1,587) Mortgage banking income

26,441

34,796

122,150

171,604

















Income before taxes

574,722

426,805

2,253,194

1,590,403 Income tax expense

(119,954)

(92,224)

(527,619)

(353,684)

















Net income

$ 454,768

$ 334,581

$ 1,725,575

$ 1,236,719

















Basic earnings per share

$ 141.82

$ 96.47

$ 525.20

$ 345.37

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 133.44

$ 89.09

$ 491.82

$ 320.48

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,207

3,468

3,286

3,581

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,408

3,755

3,509

3,859

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,503,424

$ 2,545,069 Restricted cash

48,455

60,730 Receivables

20,842

18,552 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,554,955

1,777,862 Unsold lots and housing units

181,952

127,434 Land under development

27,100

12,147 Building materials and other

24,268

29,923



1,788,275

1,947,366









Contract land deposits, net

496,080

497,139 Property, plant and equipment, net

57,950

56,979 Operating lease right-of-use assets

71,081

59,010 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Deferred tax assets, net

143,585

132,894 Other assets

75,898

96,124



5,247,170

5,455,443 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

19,415

28,398 Restricted cash

2,974

2,519 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

316,806

302,192 Property and equipment, net

3,559

3,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,011

9,758 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

47,691

25,160



413,803

379,032 Total assets

$ 5,660,973

$ 5,834,475

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 334,016

$ 336,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

437,234

435,860 Customer deposits

313,804

417,463 Operating lease liabilities

75,818

64,128 Senior notes

914,888

1,516,255



2,075,760

2,770,266 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

61,396

51,394 Operating lease liabilities

16,968

10,437



78,364

61,831 Total liabilities

2,154,124

2,832,097









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,600,014

2,378,191 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

11,773,414

10,047,839 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,336,397 and 17,107,889 shares as of December

31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(10,866,785)

(9,423,858) Total shareholders' equity

3,506,849

3,002,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,660,973

$ 5,834,475

NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,836

$ 525.0

2,344

$ 529.3

7,816

$ 526.6

8,749

$ 522.4 North East (2)

430

$ 573.6

448

$ 518.6

1,679

$ 528.3

1,685

$ 497.4 Mid East (3)

741

$ 381.8

1,262

$ 382.3

4,344

$ 400.5

5,567

$ 369.3 South East (4)

1,146

$ 360.3

1,631

$ 386.6

5,325

$ 399.4

6,720

$ 363.6 Total

4,153

$ 459.0

5,685

$ 454.9

19,164

$ 462.8

22,721

$ 436.1







































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,153

$ 526.6

1,899

$ 517.4

9,042

$ 527.1

8,310

$ 487.3 North East (2)

456

$ 503.4

406

$ 490.9

1,763

$ 506.3

1,666

$ 460.9 Mid East (3)

1,484

$ 400.5

1,317

$ 368.5

5,518

$ 389.1

5,414

$ 349.4 South East (4)

1,656

$ 428.7

1,478

$ 344.7

6,409

$ 393.3

6,150

$ 323.9 Total

5,749

$ 464.0

5,100

$ 426.8

22,732

$ 454.3

21,540

$ 403.9





As of December 31,





2022

2021





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,692

$ 536.3

4,918

$ 534.8

North East (2)

885

$ 553.9

969

$ 511.5

Mid East (3)

1,853

$ 403.2

3,027

$ 381.3

South East (4)

2,732

$ 405.7

3,816

$ 393.7

Total

9,162

$ 472.2

12,730

$ 454.2



NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

169

158

160

155 North East (2)

37

37

36

34 Mid East (3)

127

124

126

129 South East (4)

95

99

93

106 Total

428

418

415

424







































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

18.4 %

9.7 %

14.2 %

9.2 % Lots controlled at end of period









131,900

124,900

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,524,665

$ 1,480,080

$ 6,313,416

$ 6,073,934 Capture rate

80 %

89 %

83 %

89 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,218,933

3,447,441 Number of shares repurchased

28,504

77,443

323,652

322,038 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 116,165

$ 385,164

$ 1,500,358

$ 1,538,019

(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia

