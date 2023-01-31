NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

NVR, Inc.

Jan 31, 2023, 09:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $454.8 million, or $133.44 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 36% and 50%, respectively, when compared to 2021 fourth quarter net income of $334.6 million, or $89.09 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.71 billion, which increased 22% from $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

For the year ended December 31, 2022, consolidated revenues were $10.53 billion, an 18% increase from $8.95 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.73 billion, an increase of 40% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $1.24 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $491.82, an increase of 53% from $320.48 per diluted share for 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 27% to 4,153 units, when compared to 5,685 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $459,000, an increase of 1% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.  The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 18% compared to 10% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 13% to 5,749 units, compared to 5,100 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $464,000, an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 28% to 9,162 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 25% to $4.33 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 23% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 25.3%, compared to 24.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  In the fourth quarter of 2022, gross profit was impacted by contract land deposit impairments of approximately $25.0 million, or 94 basis points as a percentage of revenue.  Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $548.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 40% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 16% to 19,164 units, compared to 22,721 units in 2021.  Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 6% to 22,732 units, compared to 21,540 units settled in 2021. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $10.33 billion, a 19% increase from 2021. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased to 25.8%, compared to 22.3% in 2021.  Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 50% for the year ended December 31, 2022 to $2.13 billion, compared to $1.42 billion in 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.52 billion, an increase of 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 24% when compared to $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 4% to $6.31 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased 29% to $122.2 million from $171.6 million in 2021.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 20.9% and 23.4%, respectively, compared to 21.6% and 22.2% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.  The effective tax rates in each period were favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $22.6 million and $50.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $10.5 million and $48.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)

 



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Homebuilding:







Revenues

$          2,668,036

$          2,176,807

$        10,326,770

$          8,701,693

Other income

21,592

1,845

37,038

6,559

Cost of sales

(1,993,722)

(1,646,050)

(7,662,271)

(6,763,115)

Selling, general and administrative

(140,995)

(127,757)

(532,353)

(474,808)

Operating income

554,911

404,845

2,169,184

1,470,329

Interest expense

(6,630)

(12,836)

(38,140)

(51,530)

Homebuilding income

548,281

392,009

2,131,044

1,418,799









Mortgage Banking:







Mortgage banking fees

44,146

53,534

199,664

249,332

Interest income

3,570

2,148

11,853

8,725

Other income

1,294

876

4,963

3,753

General and administrative

(22,300)

(21,391)

(92,946)

(88,619)

Interest expense

(269)

(371)

(1,384)

(1,587)

Mortgage banking income

26,441

34,796

122,150

171,604









Income before taxes

574,722

426,805

2,253,194

1,590,403

Income tax expense

(119,954)

(92,224)

(527,619)

(353,684)









Net income

$              454,768

$              334,581

$          1,725,575

$          1,236,719









Basic earnings per share

$                141.82

$                  96.47

$                525.20

$                345.37









Diluted earnings per share

$                133.44

$                  89.09

$                491.82

$                320.48









Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,207

3,468

3,286

3,581









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,408

3,755

3,509

3,859

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)








December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


(unaudited)

ASSETS



Homebuilding:



Cash and cash equivalents

$              2,503,424

$              2,545,069

Restricted cash

48,455

60,730

Receivables

20,842

18,552

Inventory:



Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,554,955

1,777,862

Unsold lots and housing units

181,952

127,434

Land under development

27,100

12,147

Building materials and other

24,268

29,923


1,788,275

1,947,366





Contract land deposits, net

496,080

497,139

Property, plant and equipment, net

57,950

56,979

Operating lease right-of-use assets

71,081

59,010

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580

Deferred tax assets, net

143,585

132,894

Other assets

75,898

96,124


5,247,170

5,455,443

Mortgage Banking:



Cash and cash equivalents

19,415

28,398

Restricted cash

2,974

2,519

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

316,806

302,192

Property and equipment, net

3,559

3,658

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,011

9,758

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347

Other assets

47,691

25,160


413,803

379,032

Total assets

$              5,660,973

$              5,834,475

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)








December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


(unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Homebuilding:



Accounts payable

$                  334,016

$                  336,560

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

437,234

435,860

Customer deposits

313,804

417,463

Operating lease liabilities

75,818

64,128

Senior notes

914,888

1,516,255


2,075,760

2,770,266

Mortgage Banking:



Accounts payable and other liabilities

61,396

51,394

Operating lease liabilities

16,968

10,437


78,364

61,831

Total liabilities

2,154,124

2,832,097





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

206

206

Additional paid-in capital

2,600,014

2,378,191

Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(16,710)

(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710

Retained earnings

11,773,414

10,047,839

Less treasury stock at cost – 17,336,397 and 17,107,889 shares as of December
31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(10,866,785)

(9,423,858)

Total shareholders' equity

3,506,849

3,002,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$              5,660,973

$              5,834,475

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021


Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:













Mid Atlantic (1)

1,836

$         525.0

2,344

$         529.3

7,816

$         526.6

8,749

$         522.4

North East (2)

430

$         573.6

448

$         518.6

1,679

$         528.3

1,685

$         497.4

Mid East (3)

741

$         381.8

1,262

$         382.3

4,344

$         400.5

5,567

$         369.3

South East (4)

1,146

$         360.3

1,631

$         386.6

5,325

$         399.4

6,720

$         363.6

Total

4,153

$         459.0

5,685

$         454.9

19,164

$         462.8

22,721

$         436.1




































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021


Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Settlements:















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,153

$         526.6

1,899

$         517.4

9,042

$         527.1

8,310

$         487.3

North East (2)

456

$         503.4

406

$         490.9

1,763

$         506.3

1,666

$         460.9

Mid East (3)

1,484

$         400.5

1,317

$         368.5

5,518

$         389.1

5,414

$         349.4

South East (4)

1,656

$         428.7

1,478

$         344.7

6,409

$         393.3

6,150

$         323.9

Total

5,749

$         464.0

5,100

$         426.8

22,732

$         454.3

21,540

$         403.9


As of December 31,


2022

2021


Units

Average
Price

Units

Average
Price

Backlog:








Mid Atlantic (1)

3,692

$         536.3

4,918

$         534.8

North East (2)

885

$         553.9

969

$         511.5

Mid East (3)

1,853

$         403.2

3,027

$         381.3

South East (4)

2,732

$         405.7

3,816

$         393.7

Total

9,162

$         472.2

12,730

$         454.2

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Average active communities:







Mid Atlantic (1)

169

158

160

155

North East (2)

37

37

36

34

Mid East (3)

127

124

126

129

South East (4)

95

99

93

106

Total

428

418

415

424




















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Homebuilding data:







New order cancellation rate

18.4 %

9.7 %

14.2 %

9.2 %

Lots controlled at end of period




131,900

124,900









Mortgage banking data:







Loan closings

$         1,524,665

$         1,480,080

$       6,313,416

$       6,073,934

Capture rate

80 %

89 %

83 %

89 %









Common stock information:







Shares outstanding at end of period




3,218,933

3,447,441

Number of shares repurchased

28,504

77,443

323,652

322,038

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$            116,165

$            385,164

$       1,500,358

$       1,538,019

(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia

SOURCE NVR, Inc.

Also from this source

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics