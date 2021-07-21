NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $321.3 million, or $82.45 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 96% and 94%, respectively, when compared to 2020 second quarter net income of $164.1 million, or $42.50 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.28 billion, an increase of 41% from $1.62 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated revenues were $4.33 billion, a 35% increase from $3.20 billion reported in 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $570.1 million, an increase of 68% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $145.53, an increase of 66% from $87.56 per diluted share for 2020.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 6% to 5,521 units, when compared to 5,901 units in the second quarter of 2020. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2021 was $440,200, an increase of 20% when compared with the second quarter of 2020. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 8% compared to 16% in the second quarter of 2020. Settlements in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 32% to 5,685 units, compared to 4,296 units in the second quarter of 2020. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2021 increased on a unit basis by 19% to 12,627 units and increased on a dollar basis by 35% to $5.41 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2020.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.22 billion in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 40% compared to homebuilding revenues of $1.59 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2021 increased to 22.6%, compared to 19.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $378.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 94% when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1.57 billion, an increase of 37% when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $39.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 161% when compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased mortgage volume in the second quarter of 2021, coupled with income in the second quarter of 2020 being adversely impacted by disruptions in the mortgage markets related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a reduction in fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 23.0% and 21.9%, respectively, compared to 21.8% and 8.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The effective tax rates in each period were favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $11.2 million and $28.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $6.9 million and $62.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Other Matters - COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of our business. Our primary focus as we face this challenge is to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and trade partners. In each of our markets, we continue to operate in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health department guidelines, which has resulted in significant changes to the way we conduct business.

Although current demand for new homes is strong, there remains uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption to our business that may result from COVID-19 and related governmental actions. There is also uncertainty as to the effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for our homes and the mortgage market, including lending standards and secondary mortgage markets. We are unable to predict the extent to which this will impact our operational and financial performance including the impact of future developments such as the duration and spread of COVID-19, corresponding governmental actions, and the impact of such on our employees, customers and trade partners.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,224,560



$ 1,588,758



$ 4,188,271



$ 3,144,465

Other income

1,632



2,408



3,218



7,744

Cost of sales

(1,721,673)



(1,284,493)



(3,299,126)



(2,579,236)

Selling, general and administrative

(113,406)



(102,702)



(234,825)



(212,869)

Operating income

391,113



203,971



657,538



360,104

Interest expense

(12,850)



(9,166)



(25,856)



(15,380)

Homebuilding income

378,263



194,805



631,682



344,724



















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

59,038



31,610



136,773



58,431

Interest income

2,209



1,854



4,241



4,323

Other income

988



679



1,855



1,328

General and administrative

(22,613)



(18,758)



(44,269)



(36,969)

Interest expense

(420)



(359)



(811)



(631)

Mortgage banking income

39,202



15,026



97,789



26,482



















Income before taxes

417,465



209,831



729,471



371,206

Income tax (expense) benefit

(96,170)



(45,756)



(159,414)



(31,428)



















Net income

$ 321,295



$ 164,075



$ 570,057



$ 339,778



















Basic earnings per share

$ 88.69



$ 44.56



$ 156.27



$ 92.52



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 82.45



$ 42.50



$ 145.53



$ 87.56



















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,623



3,682



3,648



3,673



















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,897



3,861



3,917



3,881



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,597,565



$ 2,714,720

Restricted cash

42,543



28,912

Receivables

24,484



18,299

Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,792,293



1,484,936

Unsold lots and housing units

131,668



123,197

Land under development

7,794



62,790

Building materials and other

41,618



38,159





1,973,373



1,709,082











Contract land deposits, net

425,301



387,628

Property, plant and equipment, net

54,379



57,786

Operating lease right-of-use assets

61,740



53,110

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580



41,580

Other assets

215,168



203,399





5,436,133



5,214,516

Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

20,757



63,547

Restricted cash

3,688



2,334

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

344,680



449,760

Property and equipment, net

4,236



4,544

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,627



12,439

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347



7,347

Other assets

25,968



22,654





418,303



562,625

Total assets

$ 5,854,436



$ 5,777,141













NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 380,957



$ 339,867

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

419,454



440,671

Customer deposits

365,443



240,758

Operating lease liabilities

67,413



59,357

Senior notes

1,516,830



1,517,395





2,750,097



2,598,048

Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

49,605



62,720

Operating lease liabilities

12,446



13,299





62,051



76,019

Total liabilities

2,812,148



2,674,067











Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

206



206

Additional paid-in capital

2,314,564



2,214,426

Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(16,710)



(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability

16,710



16,710

Retained earnings

9,381,177



8,811,120

Less treasury stock at cost – 16,976,140 and 16,859,753 shares as of June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(8,653,659)



(7,922,678)

Total shareholders' equity

3,042,288



3,103,074

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,854,436



$ 5,777,141













NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

2,090

$ 535.4



2,381

$ 443.0



4,381



$ 518.1



4,442



$ 442.6

North East (2)

394

$ 499.3



369

$ 375.7



834



$ 486.3



727



$ 378.9

Mid East (3)

1,320

$ 375.7



1,536

$ 315.6



3,115



$ 361.1



2,761



$ 320.3

South East (4)

1,717

$ 360.3



1,615

$ 296.1



3,505



$ 348.7



2,986



$ 300.5

Total

5,521

$ 440.2



5,901

$ 365.4



11,835



$ 424.4



10,916



$ 368.6









































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,224

$ 471.4



1,931

$ 434.9



4,234



$ 468.7



3,726



$ 433.1

North East (2)

433

$ 446.3



262

$ 374.9



805



$ 441.5



543



$ 376.3

Mid East (3)

1,404

$ 340.6



945

$ 317.4



2,667



$ 338.6



1,930



$ 321.6

South East (4)

1,624

$ 310.7



1,158

$ 302.9



3,051



$ 309.8



2,327



$ 303.2

Total

5,685

$ 391.3



4,296

$ 369.8



10,757



$ 389.3



8,526



$ 368.8









































As of June 30,





2021

2020





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,626

$ 517.7



4,328

$ 448.7



North East (2)

979

$ 485.7



771

$ 403.5



Mid East (3)

3,322

$ 364.8



2,644

$ 327.5



South East (4)

3,700

$ 359.0



2,880

$ 309.2



Total

12,627

$ 428.5



10,623

$ 377.5

























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

153

188

156

189 North East (2)

32

41

33

40 Mid East (3)

126

141

133

139 South East (4)

109

114

110

111 Total

420

484

432

479







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate



8.3 %



15.7 %



9.0 %



18.1 % Lots controlled at end of period









114,100



102,000



















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,565,095



$ 1,144,428



$ 2,977,974



$ 2,276,531

Capture rate



89 %



89 %



89 %



90 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,579,190



3,689,088

Number of shares repurchased

78,452



—



164,975



57,611

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 376,941



$ —



$ 754,366



$ 216,582









































(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

