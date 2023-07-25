NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

NVR, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $404.0 million, or $116.54 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased 7% and 6%, respectively, when compared to 2022 second quarter net income of $433.3 million, or $123.65 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.34 billion, which decreased 12% from $2.66 billion in the second quarter of 2022. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenues were $4.52 billion, a 10% decrease from $5.04 billion reported in 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $748.4 million, a decrease of 13% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $859.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $216.52, a decrease of 10% from $240.05 per diluted share for 2022.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 27% to 5,905 units, when compared to 4,663 units in the second quarter of 2022. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2023 was $447,300, a decrease of 5% when compared with the second quarter of 2022. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2023 was 11% compared to 14% in the second quarter of 2022. Settlements in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 13% to 5,085 units, compared to 5,820 units in the second quarter of 2022. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2023 was $449,000, which was flat compared with the second quarter of 2022. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2023 decreased on a unit basis by 9% to 11,231 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 12% to $5.15 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2022.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 13% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 24.3%, compared to 26.3% in the second quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $434.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 20% when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $1.38 billion, a decrease of 16% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 25% when compared to $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 14.3% and 17.3%, respectively, compared to 24.5% and 24.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.  The decrease in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $55.9 million and $79.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $8.7 million and $17.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022









Homebuilding:







Revenues

$          2,283,769

$          2,610,062

$          4,415,102

$          4,919,289

Other income

34,259

3,896

67,205

5,235

Cost of sales

(1,728,146)

(1,924,727)

(3,336,056)

(3,576,092)

Selling, general and administrative

(148,543)

(132,432)

(292,161)

(261,942)

Operating income

441,339

556,799

854,090

1,086,490

Interest expense

(6,628)

(11,852)

(13,629)

(24,656)

Homebuilding income

434,711

544,947

840,461

1,061,834









Mortgage Banking:







Mortgage banking fees

54,561

48,881

101,505

118,063

Interest income

3,823

2,772

6,841

4,846

Other income

1,102

1,303

2,091

2,375

General and administrative

(22,854)

(23,486)

(45,488)

(46,394)

Interest expense

(167)

(405)

(424)

(767)

Mortgage banking income

36,465

29,065

64,525

78,123









Income before taxes

471,176

574,012

904,986

1,139,957

Income tax expense

(67,149)

(140,698)

(156,607)

(280,543)









Net income

$              404,027

$              433,314

$              748,379

$              859,414









Basic earnings per share

$                123.84

$                131.84

$                230.20

$                257.65









Diluted earnings per share

$                116.54

$                123.65

$                216.52

$                240.05









Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,263

3,287

3,251

3,336









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,467

3,504

3,456

3,580

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)







June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS



Homebuilding:



Cash and cash equivalents

$              2,678,709

$              2,503,424

Restricted cash

51,392

48,455

Receivables

26,757

20,842

Inventory:



Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,815,169

1,554,955

Unsold lots and housing units

158,004

181,952

Land under development

24,502

27,100

Building materials and other

22,414

24,268


2,020,089

1,788,275





Contract land deposits, net

516,709

496,080

Property, plant and equipment, net

57,711

57,950

Operating lease right-of-use assets

73,469

71,081

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580

Other assets

239,086

219,483


5,705,502

5,247,170

Mortgage Banking:



Cash and cash equivalents

13,873

19,415

Restricted cash

14,083

2,974

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

438,756

316,806

Property and equipment, net

4,704

3,559

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,814

16,011

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347

Other assets

59,696

47,691


561,273

413,803

Total assets

$              6,266,775

$              5,660,973





NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)







June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Homebuilding:



Accounts payable

$                  377,558

$                  334,016

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

291,563

437,234

Customer deposits

368,763

313,804

Operating lease liabilities

78,661

75,818

Senior notes

913,963

914,888


2,030,508

2,075,760

Mortgage Banking:



Accounts payable and other liabilities

58,667

61,396

Operating lease liabilities

24,337

16,968


83,004

78,364

Total liabilities

2,113,512

2,154,124





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

206

206

Additional paid-in capital

2,747,687

2,600,014

Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(16,710)

(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710

Retained earnings

12,521,793

11,773,414

Less treasury stock at cost – 17,294,792 and 17,336,397 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(11,116,423)

(10,866,785)

Total shareholders' equity

4,153,263

3,506,849

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$              6,266,775

$              5,660,973





NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,348

$         519.2

1,860

$         535.1

4,583

$         517.8

4,167

$         531.8

North East (2)

463

$         557.0

441

$         503.7

905

$         564.9

901

$         513.5

Mid East (3)

1,339

$         390.3

1,114

$         410.5

2,656

$         387.3

2,648

$         403.6

South East (4)

1,755

$         365.7

1,248

$         420.0

3,649

$         363.5

2,874

$         421.6

Total

5,905

$         447.3

4,663

$         471.6

11,793

$         444.3

10,590

$         468.3




































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Settlements:















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,030

$         521.3

2,292

$         527.1

3,825

$         522.7

4,472

$         525.5

North East (2)

432

$         539.2

472

$         503.0

795

$         523.7

820

$         503.6

Mid East (3)

1,067

$         385.7

1,356

$         384.2

2,056

$         395.9

2,566

$         382.8

South East (4)

1,556

$         373.0

1,700

$         378.4

3,048

$         388.7

3,176

$         369.6

Total

5,085

$         449.0

5,820

$         448.4

9,724

$         454.0

11,034

$         445.8



















As of June 30,


2023

2022


Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:








Mid Atlantic (1)

4,450

$         528.8

4,613

$         541.1

North East (2)

995

$         587.9

1,050

$         519.3

Mid East (3)

2,453

$         392.1

3,109

$         399.0

South East (4)

3,333

$         375.1

3,514

$         438.2

Total

11,231

$         458.6

12,286

$         473.9










NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average active communities:







Mid Atlantic (1)

169

155

166

153

North East (2)

36

38

36

36

Mid East (3)

111

121

112

125

South East (4)

110

92

106

91

Total

426

406

420

405




















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Homebuilding data:







New order cancellation rate

10.9 %

14.3 %

12.4 %

12.1 %

Lots controlled at end of period




130,400

133,200









Mortgage banking data:







Loan closings

$         1,381,647

$         1,647,972

$       2,618,930

$       3,132,565

Capture rate

86 %

84 %

85 %

85 %









Common stock information:







Shares outstanding at end of period




3,260,538

3,284,153

Number of shares repurchased

34,827

61,078

56,001

207,132

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$            201,077

$            266,915

$          311,125

$       1,015,703


(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia


SOURCE NVR, Inc.

Also from this source

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOUNDER DWIGHT C. SCHAR INDUCTED INTO THE NAHB NATIONAL HOUSING HALL OF FAME

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.