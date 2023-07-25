NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $404.0 million, or $116.54 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased 7% and 6%, respectively, when compared to 2022 second quarter net income of $433.3 million, or $123.65 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.34 billion, which decreased 12% from $2.66 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenues were $4.52 billion, a 10% decrease from $5.04 billion reported in 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $748.4 million, a decrease of 13% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $859.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $216.52, a decrease of 10% from $240.05 per diluted share for 2022.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 27% to 5,905 units, when compared to 4,663 units in the second quarter of 2022. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2023 was $447,300, a decrease of 5% when compared with the second quarter of 2022. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2023 was 11% compared to 14% in the second quarter of 2022. Settlements in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 13% to 5,085 units, compared to 5,820 units in the second quarter of 2022. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2023 was $449,000, which was flat compared with the second quarter of 2022. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2023 decreased on a unit basis by 9% to 11,231 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 12% to $5.15 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2022.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 13% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 24.3%, compared to 26.3% in the second quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $434.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 20% when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $1.38 billion, a decrease of 16% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 25% when compared to $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 14.3% and 17.3%, respectively, compared to 24.5% and 24.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $55.9 million and $79.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $8.7 million and $17.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,283,769

$ 2,610,062

$ 4,415,102

$ 4,919,289 Other income

34,259

3,896

67,205

5,235 Cost of sales

(1,728,146)

(1,924,727)

(3,336,056)

(3,576,092) Selling, general and administrative

(148,543)

(132,432)

(292,161)

(261,942) Operating income

441,339

556,799

854,090

1,086,490 Interest expense

(6,628)

(11,852)

(13,629)

(24,656) Homebuilding income

434,711

544,947

840,461

1,061,834

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

54,561

48,881

101,505

118,063 Interest income

3,823

2,772

6,841

4,846 Other income

1,102

1,303

2,091

2,375 General and administrative

(22,854)

(23,486)

(45,488)

(46,394) Interest expense

(167)

(405)

(424)

(767) Mortgage banking income

36,465

29,065

64,525

78,123

















Income before taxes

471,176

574,012

904,986

1,139,957 Income tax expense

(67,149)

(140,698)

(156,607)

(280,543)

















Net income

$ 404,027

$ 433,314

$ 748,379

$ 859,414

















Basic earnings per share

$ 123.84

$ 131.84

$ 230.20

$ 257.65

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 116.54

$ 123.65

$ 216.52

$ 240.05

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,263

3,287

3,251

3,336

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,467

3,504

3,456

3,580

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,678,709

$ 2,503,424 Restricted cash

51,392

48,455 Receivables

26,757

20,842 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,815,169

1,554,955 Unsold lots and housing units

158,004

181,952 Land under development

24,502

27,100 Building materials and other

22,414

24,268



2,020,089

1,788,275









Contract land deposits, net

516,709

496,080 Property, plant and equipment, net

57,711

57,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets

73,469

71,081 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

239,086

219,483



5,705,502

5,247,170 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

13,873

19,415 Restricted cash

14,083

2,974 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

438,756

316,806 Property and equipment, net

4,704

3,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,814

16,011 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

59,696

47,691



561,273

413,803 Total assets

$ 6,266,775

$ 5,660,973











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 377,558

$ 334,016 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

291,563

437,234 Customer deposits

368,763

313,804 Operating lease liabilities

78,661

75,818 Senior notes

913,963

914,888



2,030,508

2,075,760 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

58,667

61,396 Operating lease liabilities

24,337

16,968



83,004

78,364 Total liabilities

2,113,512

2,154,124









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,747,687

2,600,014 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

12,521,793

11,773,414 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,294,792 and 17,336,397 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(11,116,423)

(10,866,785) Total shareholders' equity

4,153,263

3,506,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,266,775

$ 5,660,973











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price New orders, net of cancellations:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,348

$ 519.2

1,860

$ 535.1

4,583

$ 517.8

4,167

$ 531.8 North East (2)

463

$ 557.0

441

$ 503.7

905

$ 564.9

901

$ 513.5 Mid East (3)

1,339

$ 390.3

1,114

$ 410.5

2,656

$ 387.3

2,648

$ 403.6 South East (4)

1,755

$ 365.7

1,248

$ 420.0

3,649

$ 363.5

2,874

$ 421.6 Total

5,905

$ 447.3

4,663

$ 471.6

11,793

$ 444.3

10,590

$ 468.3







































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,030

$ 521.3

2,292

$ 527.1

3,825

$ 522.7

4,472

$ 525.5 North East (2)

432

$ 539.2

472

$ 503.0

795

$ 523.7

820

$ 503.6 Mid East (3)

1,067

$ 385.7

1,356

$ 384.2

2,056

$ 395.9

2,566

$ 382.8 South East (4)

1,556

$ 373.0

1,700

$ 378.4

3,048

$ 388.7

3,176

$ 369.6 Total

5,085

$ 449.0

5,820

$ 448.4

9,724

$ 454.0

11,034

$ 445.8







































As of June 30,





2023

2022





Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,450

$ 528.8

4,613

$ 541.1

North East (2)

995

$ 587.9

1,050

$ 519.3

Mid East (3)

2,453

$ 392.1

3,109

$ 399.0

South East (4)

3,333

$ 375.1

3,514

$ 438.2

Total

11,231

$ 458.6

12,286

$ 473.9























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

169

155

166

153 North East (2)

36

38

36

36 Mid East (3)

111

121

112

125 South East (4)

110

92

106

91 Total

426

406

420

405







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

10.9 %

14.3 %

12.4 %

12.1 % Lots controlled at end of period









130,400

133,200

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,381,647

$ 1,647,972

$ 2,618,930

$ 3,132,565 Capture rate

86 %

84 %

85 %

85 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,260,538

3,284,153 Number of shares repurchased

34,827

61,078

56,001

207,132 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 201,077

$ 266,915

$ 311,125

$ 1,015,703





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia





