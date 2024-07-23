NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income decreased 1% and diluted earnings per share increased 4%, when compared to 2023 second quarter net income of $404.0 million, or $116.54 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.61 billion, which increased 12% from $2.34 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $4.95 billion, a 10% increase from $4.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $795.2 million, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $748.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $237.05, an increase of 9% from $216.52 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3% to 6,067 units, when compared to 5,905 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2024 was $458,800, an increase of 3% when compared with the second quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2024 was 13% compared to 11% in the second quarter of 2023. Settlements in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to 5,659 units, compared to 5,085 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2024 was $450,200, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2024 increased on a unit basis by 3% to 11,597 units and increased on a dollar basis by 6% to $5.45 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 12% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $488.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12% when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $1.53 billion, an increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 23% when compared to $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 24.9% and 20.8%, respectively, compared to 14.3% and 17.3% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $55.9 million and $79.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,547,891

$ 2,283,769

$ 4,834,068

$ 4,415,102 Other income

36,184

34,259

77,050

67,205 Cost of sales

(1,947,616)

(1,728,146)

(3,673,829)

(3,336,056) Selling, general and administrative

(141,213)

(148,543)

(293,716)

(292,161) Operating income

495,246

441,339

943,573

854,090 Interest expense

(6,710)

(6,628)

(13,359)

(13,629) Homebuilding income

488,536

434,711

930,214

840,461

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

64,566

54,561

111,852

101,505 Interest income

4,672

3,823

8,764

6,841 Other income

1,333

1,102

2,504

2,091 General and administrative

(25,351)

(22,854)

(48,709)

(45,488) Interest expense

(188)

(167)

(365)

(424) Mortgage banking income

45,032

36,465

74,046

64,525

















Income before taxes

533,568

471,176

1,004,260

904,986 Income tax expense

(132,664)

(67,149)

(209,087)

(156,607)

















Net income

$ 400,904

$ 404,027

$ 795,173

$ 748,379

















Basic earnings per share

$ 128.21

$ 123.84

$ 251.94

$ 230.20

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 120.69

$ 116.54

$ 237.05

$ 216.52

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,127

3,263

3,156

3,251

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,322

3,467

3,355

3,456

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,438,473

$ 3,126,472 Restricted cash

46,218

41,483 Receivables

35,491

29,000 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,927,451

1,674,686 Unsold lots and housing units

229,319

214,666 Land under development

61,512

36,895 Building materials and other

26,137

23,903



2,244,419

1,950,150









Contract land deposits, net

646,341

576,551 Property, plant and equipment, net

79,057

63,716 Operating lease right-of-use assets

73,345

70,384 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

258,172

242,751



5,863,096

6,142,087 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

31,123

36,422 Restricted cash

13,132

11,067 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

392,943

222,560 Property and equipment, net

7,069

6,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,758

23,541 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

71,820

152,385



544,192

459,670 Total assets

$ 6,407,288

$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 421,457

$ 347,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

405,338

413,043 Customer deposits

369,274

334,441 Operating lease liabilities

78,563

75,797 Senior notes

912,078

913,027



2,186,710

2,084,046 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

63,960

127,511 Operating lease liabilities

22,710

25,475



86,670

152,986 Total liabilities

2,273,380

2,237,032









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,935,053

2,848,528 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

14,160,198

13,365,025 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,465,064 and 17,360,454 shares as of June 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(12,961,549)

(11,849,034) Total shareholders' equity

4,133,908

4,364,725 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,407,288

$ 6,601,757











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

2,297

$ 536.2

2,348

$ 519.2

4,579

$ 525.9

4,583

$ 517.8 North East (2)

478

$ 623.4

463

$ 557.0

1,005

$ 617.7

905

$ 564.9 Mid East (3)

1,262

$ 403.7

1,339

$ 390.3

2,525

$ 406.8

2,656

$ 387.3 South East (4)

2,030

$ 366.7

1,755

$ 365.7

4,007

$ 368.3

3,649

$ 363.5 Total

6,067

$ 458.8

5,905

$ 447.3

12,116

$ 456.6

11,793

$ 444.3







































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,199

$ 515.5

2,030

$ 521.3

4,165

$ 516.5

3,825

$ 522.7 North East (2)

487

$ 589.8

432

$ 539.2

950

$ 571.5

795

$ 523.7 Mid East (3)

1,075

$ 403.7

1,067

$ 385.7

2,124

$ 400.6

2,056

$ 395.9 South East (4)

1,898

$ 365.1

1,556

$ 373.0

3,509

$ 367.3

3,048

$ 388.7 Total

5,659

$ 450.2

5,085

$ 449.0

10,748

$ 449.7

9,724

$ 454.0





As of June 30,





2024

2023





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,508

$ 531.4

4,450

$ 528.8

North East (2)

1,083

$ 643.3

995

$ 587.9

Mid East (3)

2,377

$ 416.6

2,453

$ 392.1

South East (4)

3,629

$ 378.0

3,333

$ 375.1

Total

11,597

$ 470.3

11,231

$ 458.6



NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

153

169

155

166 North East (2)

31

36

33

36 Mid East (3)

101

111

100

112 South East (4)

148

110

142

106 Total

433

426

430

420







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

12.9 %

10.9 %

13.0 %

12.4 % Lots controlled at end of period









149,700

130,400

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,530,081

$ 1,381,647

$ 2,908,090

$ 2,618,930 Capture rate

86 %

86 %

86 %

85 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,090,266

3,260,538 Number of shares repurchased

83,168

34,827

150,026

56,001 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 638,976

$ 201,077

$ 1,135,912

$ 311,125





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

