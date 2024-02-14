NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

News provided by

NVR, INC.

14 Feb, 2024, 15:08 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $750 million of its outstanding common stock.  The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date. The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions as market conditions permit.  The Company indicated that the authorization is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994 and is consistent with NVR's strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Consistent with prior authorizations, this new authorization prohibits the Company from purchasing shares from the Company's officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust. As of February 12, 2024, NVR had 3,186,147 total shares of common stock outstanding.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

SOURCE NVR, INC.

Also from this source

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended...

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOUNDER DWIGHT C. SCHAR AWARDED LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced that Dwight C. Schar was awarded the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.