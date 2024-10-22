NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $429.3 million, or $130.50 per diluted share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, net income decreased 1% and diluted earnings per share increased 4%, when compared to 2023 third quarter net income of $433.2 million, or $125.26 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.73 billion, which increased 6% from $2.57 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $7.68 billion, an 8% increase from $7.09 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.22 billion, an increase of 4% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $1.18 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $367.20, an increase of 7% from $341.97 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 19% to 5,650 units, when compared to 4,746 units in the third quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2024 was $450,700, a decrease of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2024 was 15% compared to 14% in the third quarter of 2023. Settlements in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 5% to 5,908 units, compared to 5,606 units in the third quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2024 was $453,200, an increase of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2024 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 11,339 units and increased on a dollar basis by 11% to $5.32 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.68 billion in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 7% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.4%, from 24.3% in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs and closing cost assistance. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $503.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 1% when compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $1.66 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9% when compared to $38.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.3% and 20.6%, respectively, compared to 19.7% and 18.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $23.1 million and $73.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $31.9 million and $111.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,677,640

$ 2,512,409

$ 7,511,708

$ 6,927,511 Other income

33,746

39,914

110,796

107,119 Cost of sales

(2,051,087)

(1,902,174)

(5,724,916)

(5,238,230) Selling, general and administrative

(149,777)

(142,715)

(443,493)

(434,876) Operating income

510,522

507,434

1,454,095

1,361,524 Interest expense

(6,855)

(6,628)

(20,214)

(20,257) Homebuilding income

503,667

500,806

1,433,881

1,341,267

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

55,311

56,616

167,163

158,121 Interest income

4,728

5,067

13,492

11,908 Other income

1,414

1,169

3,918

3,260 General and administrative

(26,317)

(24,050)

(75,026)

(69,538) Interest expense

(191)

(268)

(556)

(692) Mortgage banking income

34,945

38,534

108,991

103,059

















Income before taxes

538,612

539,340

1,542,872

1,444,326 Income tax expense

(109,289)

(106,183)

(318,376)

(262,790)

















Net income

$ 429,323

$ 433,157

$ 1,224,496

$ 1,181,536

















Basic earnings per share

$ 139.65

$ 132.92

$ 391.37

$ 363.14

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 130.50

$ 125.26

$ 367.20

$ 341.97

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,074

3,259

3,129

3,254

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,290

3,458

3,335

3,455

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,474,219

$ 3,126,472 Restricted cash

46,474

41,483 Receivables

35,563

29,000 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,946,533

1,674,686 Unsold lots and housing units

223,828

214,666 Land under development

63,339

36,895 Building materials and other

23,697

23,903



2,257,397

1,950,150









Contract land deposits, net

668,436

576,551 Property, plant and equipment, net

85,998

63,716 Operating lease right-of-use assets

74,415

70,384 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

251,027

242,751



5,935,109

6,142,087 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

36,727

36,422 Restricted cash

11,247

11,067 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

379,232

222,560 Property and equipment, net

7,086

6,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,499

23,541 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

89,912

152,385



553,050

459,670 Total assets

$ 6,488,159

$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)







September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 370,131

$ 347,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

406,319

413,043 Customer deposits

358,609

334,441 Operating lease liabilities

79,796

75,797 Senior notes

911,599

913,027



2,126,454

2,084,046 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

67,029

127,511 Operating lease liabilities

23,428

25,475



90,457

152,986 Total liabilities

2,216,911

2,237,032









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,989,776

2,848,528 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

14,589,521

13,365,025 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,490,540 and 17,360,454 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(13,308,255)

(11,849,034) Total shareholders' equity

4,271,248

4,364,725 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,488,159

$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

2,206

$ 514.7

1,822

$ 526.2

6,785

$ 522.2

6,405

$ 520.2 North East (2)

536

$ 616.4

448

$ 561.3

1,541

$ 617.2

1,353

$ 563.7 Mid East (3)

1,105

$ 400.2

916

$ 407.2

3,630

$ 404.8

3,572

$ 392.4 South East (4)

1,803

$ 354.1

1,560

$ 372.8

5,810

$ 363.9

5,209

$ 366.3 Total

5,650

$ 450.7

4,746

$ 456.1

17,766

$ 454.7

16,539

$ 447.7







































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,229

$ 514.9

2,199

$ 521.2

6,394

$ 515.9

6,024

$ 522.2 North East (2)

495

$ 606.9

476

$ 563.5

1,445

$ 583.6

1,271

$ 538.6 Mid East (3)

1,219

$ 411.1

1,209

$ 387.5

3,343

$ 404.5

3,265

$ 392.8 South East (4)

1,965

$ 370.5

1,722

$ 365.2

5,474

$ 368.5

4,770

$ 380.2 Total

5,908

$ 453.2

5,606

$ 448.0

16,656

$ 451.0

15,330

$ 451.8





As of September 30,





2024

2023





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,485

$ 531.4

4,073

$ 531.7

North East (2)

1,124

$ 646.5

967

$ 587.5

Mid East (3)

2,263

$ 411.5

2,160

$ 401.1

South East (4)

3,467

$ 369.8

3,171

$ 379.3

Total

11,339

$ 469.5

10,371

$ 463.1























NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

146

167

152

166 North East (2)

32

36

32

37 Mid East (3)

98

109

100

111 South East (4)

146

119

143

110 Total

422

431

427

424







































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

14.5 %

13.6 %

13.5 %

12.7 % Lots controlled at end of period









151,800

133,900

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,656,507

$ 1,621,599

$ 4,564,597

$ 4,240,529 Capture rate

86 %

89 %

86 %

86 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,064,790

3,209,977 Number of shares repurchased

42,629

78,750

192,655

134,751 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 357,450

$ 484,262

$ 1,493,362

$ 795,387 (1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

