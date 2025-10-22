NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $342.7 million, or $112.33 per diluted share.  For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 20% and 14%, respectively, when compared to 2024 third quarter net income of $429.3 million, or $130.50 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.61 billion, compared to $2.73 billion in the third quarter of 2024. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $7.61 billion, a 1% decrease from $7.68 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $976.0 million, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.22 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $315.33, a decrease of 14% from $367.20 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 16% to 4,735 units, when compared to 5,650 units in the third quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2025 was $464,800, an increase of 3% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.  The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2025 was 19% compared to 15% in the third quarter of 2024.  Settlements in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 5% to 5,639 units, compared to 5,908 units in the third quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2025 was $454,000, which remained relatively flat when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 19% to 9,165 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 17% to $4.39 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.56 billion in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 4% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.68 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.0%, from 23.4% in the third quarter of 2024.  Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $18.9 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $411.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 18% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.54 billion, a decrease of 7% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6% when compared to $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. 

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 was 22.8% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to 20.3% and 20.6% for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $13.4 million and $19.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $23.1 million and $73.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$          2,560,343


$          2,677,640


$          7,459,055


$          7,511,708

Other income


22,000


33,746


73,800


110,796

Cost of sales


(2,021,398)


(2,051,087)


(5,856,756)


(5,724,916)

Selling, general and administrative


(142,736)


(149,777)


(457,023)


(443,493)

Interest expense


(6,855)


(6,855)


(20,721)


(20,214)

Homebuilding income


411,354


503,667


1,198,355


1,433,881










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


49,162


55,311


152,296


167,163

Interest income


4,881


4,728


13,180


13,492

Other income


1,400


1,414


3,794


3,918

General and administrative


(22,397)


(26,317)


(73,515)


(75,026)

Interest expense


(327)


(191)


(900)


(556)

Mortgage banking income


32,719


34,945


94,855


108,991










Income before taxes


444,073


538,612


1,293,210


1,542,872

Income tax expense


(101,385)


(109,289)


(317,209)


(318,376)










Net income


$              342,688


$              429,323


$              976,001


$          1,224,496










Basic earnings per share


$                119.26


$                139.65


$                333.86


$                391.37










Diluted earnings per share


$                112.33


$                130.50


$                315.33


$                367.20










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,874


3,074


2,923


3,129










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,051


3,290


3,095


3,335

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$              1,932,167


$              2,561,339

Restricted cash


44,034


42,172

Receivables


41,377


32,622

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,758,906


1,727,243

Unsold lots and housing units


313,971


237,177

Land under development


38,017


65,394

Building materials and other


20,531


28,893



2,131,425


2,058,707






Contract land deposits, net


868,308


726,675

Property, plant and equipment, net


102,479


95,619

Operating lease right-of-use assets


87,116


78,340

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


291,748


251,178



5,540,234


5,888,232

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


39,280


49,636

Restricted cash


8,123


11,520

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


341,579


355,209

Property and equipment, net


8,081


7,373

Operating lease right-of-use assets


25,252


23,482

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


65,562


38,189



495,224


492,756

Total assets


$              6,035,458


$              6,380,988

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$                  361,209


$                  332,772

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


344,658


441,300

Customer deposits


277,351


322,926

Operating lease liabilities


93,191


83,939

Senior notes


909,654


911,118



1,986,063


2,092,055

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


55,249


53,433

Operating lease liabilities


27,384


25,428



82,633


78,861

Total liabilities


2,068,696


2,170,916






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,131,980


3,031,637

Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


16,022,954


15,046,953

Less treasury stock at cost – 17,694,431 and 17,543,686 shares as of September 30,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(15,188,378)


(13,868,724)

Total shareholders' equity


3,966,762


4,210,072

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$              6,035,458


$              6,380,988

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,714


$         529.7


2,206


$         514.7


5,510


$         525.1


6,785


$         522.2

North East (2)


433


$         647.1


536


$         616.4


1,234


$         664.6


1,541


$         617.2

Mid East (3)


931


$         431.9


1,105


$         400.2


3,101


$         425.0


3,630


$         404.8

South East (4)


1,657


$         368.6


1,803


$         354.1


5,614


$         361.8


5,810


$         363.9

Total


4,735


$         464.8


5,650


$         450.7


15,459


$         456.8


17,766


$         454.7





































Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,008


$         517.9


2,229


$         514.9


6,159


$         527.8


6,394


$         515.9

North East (2)


420


$         694.6


495


$         606.9


1,365


$         651.7


1,445


$         583.6

Mid East (3)


1,200


$         423.8


1,219


$         411.1


3,295


$         416.1


3,343


$         404.5

South East (4)


2,011


$         357.9


1,965


$         370.5


5,428


$         358.8


5,474


$         368.5

Total


5,639


$         454.0


5,908


$         453.2


16,247


$         459.1


16,656


$         451.0



As of September 30,




2025


2024




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


3,419


$         539.7


4,485


$         531.4


North East (2)


924


$         676.0


1,124


$         646.5


Mid East (3)


1,851


$         431.3


2,263


$         411.5


South East (4)


2,971


$         379.1


3,467


$         369.8


Total


9,165


$         479.5


11,339


$         469.5


NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


125


146


122


152

North East (2)


34


32


28


32

Mid East (3)


100


98


96


100

South East (4)


191


146


180


143

Total


450


422


426


427





















Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


19.4 %


14.5 %


17.1 %


13.5 %

Lots controlled at end of period






175,300


151,800










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$         1,539,781


$         1,656,507


$       4,527,982


$       4,564,597

Capture rate


86 %


86 %


86 %


86 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






2,860,899


3,064,790

Number of shares repurchased


35,224


42,629


178,178


192,655

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$            276,405


$            357,450


$       1,331,212


$       1,493,362



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

