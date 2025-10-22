NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $342.7 million, or $112.33 per diluted share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 20% and 14%, respectively, when compared to 2024 third quarter net income of $429.3 million, or $130.50 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.61 billion, compared to $2.73 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $7.61 billion, a 1% decrease from $7.68 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $976.0 million, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.22 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $315.33, a decrease of 14% from $367.20 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 16% to 4,735 units, when compared to 5,650 units in the third quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2025 was $464,800, an increase of 3% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2025 was 19% compared to 15% in the third quarter of 2024. Settlements in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 5% to 5,639 units, compared to 5,908 units in the third quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the third quarter of 2025 was $454,000, which remained relatively flat when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 19% to 9,165 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 17% to $4.39 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.56 billion in the third quarter of 2025 decreased by 4% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.68 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.0%, from 23.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $18.9 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $411.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 18% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.54 billion, a decrease of 7% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6% when compared to $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 was 22.8% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to 20.3% and 20.6% for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $13.4 million and $19.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $23.1 million and $73.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,560,343

$ 2,677,640

$ 7,459,055

$ 7,511,708 Other income

22,000

33,746

73,800

110,796 Cost of sales

(2,021,398)

(2,051,087)

(5,856,756)

(5,724,916) Selling, general and administrative

(142,736)

(149,777)

(457,023)

(443,493) Interest expense

(6,855)

(6,855)

(20,721)

(20,214) Homebuilding income

411,354

503,667

1,198,355

1,433,881

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

49,162

55,311

152,296

167,163 Interest income

4,881

4,728

13,180

13,492 Other income

1,400

1,414

3,794

3,918 General and administrative

(22,397)

(26,317)

(73,515)

(75,026) Interest expense

(327)

(191)

(900)

(556) Mortgage banking income

32,719

34,945

94,855

108,991

















Income before taxes

444,073

538,612

1,293,210

1,542,872 Income tax expense

(101,385)

(109,289)

(317,209)

(318,376)

















Net income

$ 342,688

$ 429,323

$ 976,001

$ 1,224,496

















Basic earnings per share

$ 119.26

$ 139.65

$ 333.86

$ 391.37

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 112.33

$ 130.50

$ 315.33

$ 367.20

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,874

3,074

2,923

3,129

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,051

3,290

3,095

3,335

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,932,167

$ 2,561,339 Restricted cash

44,034

42,172 Receivables

41,377

32,622 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,758,906

1,727,243 Unsold lots and housing units

313,971

237,177 Land under development

38,017

65,394 Building materials and other

20,531

28,893



2,131,425

2,058,707









Contract land deposits, net

868,308

726,675 Property, plant and equipment, net

102,479

95,619 Operating lease right-of-use assets

87,116

78,340 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

291,748

251,178



5,540,234

5,888,232 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

39,280

49,636 Restricted cash

8,123

11,520 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

341,579

355,209 Property and equipment, net

8,081

7,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,252

23,482 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

65,562

38,189



495,224

492,756 Total assets

$ 6,035,458

$ 6,380,988

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 361,209

$ 332,772 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

344,658

441,300 Customer deposits

277,351

322,926 Operating lease liabilities

93,191

83,939 Senior notes

909,654

911,118



1,986,063

2,092,055 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

55,249

53,433 Operating lease liabilities

27,384

25,428



82,633

78,861 Total liabilities

2,068,696

2,170,916









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,131,980

3,031,637 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

16,022,954

15,046,953 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,694,431 and 17,543,686 shares as of September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(15,188,378)

(13,868,724) Total shareholders' equity

3,966,762

4,210,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,035,458

$ 6,380,988

NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,714

$ 529.7

2,206

$ 514.7

5,510

$ 525.1

6,785

$ 522.2 North East (2)

433

$ 647.1

536

$ 616.4

1,234

$ 664.6

1,541

$ 617.2 Mid East (3)

931

$ 431.9

1,105

$ 400.2

3,101

$ 425.0

3,630

$ 404.8 South East (4)

1,657

$ 368.6

1,803

$ 354.1

5,614

$ 361.8

5,810

$ 363.9 Total

4,735

$ 464.8

5,650

$ 450.7

15,459

$ 456.8

17,766

$ 454.7







































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,008

$ 517.9

2,229

$ 514.9

6,159

$ 527.8

6,394

$ 515.9 North East (2)

420

$ 694.6

495

$ 606.9

1,365

$ 651.7

1,445

$ 583.6 Mid East (3)

1,200

$ 423.8

1,219

$ 411.1

3,295

$ 416.1

3,343

$ 404.5 South East (4)

2,011

$ 357.9

1,965

$ 370.5

5,428

$ 358.8

5,474

$ 368.5 Total

5,639

$ 454.0

5,908

$ 453.2

16,247

$ 459.1

16,656

$ 451.0





As of September 30,





2025

2024





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,419

$ 539.7

4,485

$ 531.4

North East (2)

924

$ 676.0

1,124

$ 646.5

Mid East (3)

1,851

$ 431.3

2,263

$ 411.5

South East (4)

2,971

$ 379.1

3,467

$ 369.8

Total

9,165

$ 479.5

11,339

$ 469.5



NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

125

146

122

152 North East (2)

34

32

28

32 Mid East (3)

100

98

96

100 South East (4)

191

146

180

143 Total

450

422

426

427







































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

19.4 %

14.5 %

17.1 %

13.5 % Lots controlled at end of period









175,300

151,800

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,539,781

$ 1,656,507

$ 4,527,982

$ 4,564,597 Capture rate

86 %

86 %

86 %

86 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,860,899

3,064,790 Number of shares repurchased

35,224

42,629

178,178

192,655 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 276,405

$ 357,450

$ 1,331,212

$ 1,493,362





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

