Nvsted Offers New Opportunity for Startups in the St. Louis Region

"Nvsted will propel the growth of entrepreneurs, support the expansion of St. Louis area-based jobs, and strengthen the foundation of regional businesses," said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. "The timing is certainly right for introduction of this innovative tech tool for funding startups. Nvsted will contribute to the economic momentum underway in St. Louis County since 2015, a boom marked by more than $5 billion in corporate expansions and capital improvements, the creation of 5,700 jobs and the retention of over 30,000 more."

Crowdfunding and kick-starter platforms are a familiar concept in the St. Louis area and throughout the nation, as well as among local venture capital firms. Nvsted is the only regulation crowdfunding marketplace specific to the St. Louis region and the first in the nation organized by an economic development agency. It allows people to invest in companies for as little at $100. The online portal www.nvstedwithus.com seeks to connect the region's thriving community of startups to a wider range of capital, including investment opportunities for everyday investors who might be customers or other business and civic supporters. Businesses must be located in the St. Louis region, though investors may be from anywhere in the United States.

A technology platform with a hyper-local focus, Nvsted is an online marketplace for companies to reach investors for their fundraising needs. Designed to build and grow St. Louis companies, Nvsted is a viable complement and alternative to other methods of raising capital.

"The St. Louis business ecosystem continues to be exceptional for startups and business expansion," said Jamey Edgerton, CEO of Nvsted. "Recent approval by FINRA for Nvsted's launch further strengthens the St. Louis region's position as one of the top areas to start and grow a business. Nvsted is innovation that will strengthen St. Louis region's business environment – it's innovative, unique and supports our business community."

WellBeing Brewing Company is the first company to participate in this innovative new fundraising platform. The company seeks to raise between $125,000 to $200,000 for start-up of the firm, which is a brewer of non-alcoholic beer. To learn more about Nvsted, or to invest in a St. Louis company, please visit www.nvstedwithus.com.

All investments entail some degree of risk. The securities offered through the site are not publically traded, subject to holding period requirements and are not intended for investors that need a liquid investment. Investors should determine if this type of investment is right for them.

