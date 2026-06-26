NVTC Launches New Strategic Plan and Elects Board Leadership at 35th Annual Meeting

Council unveils new mission, vision, and strategic priorities to position Northern Virginia to lead the next era of innovation

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, unveiled a new strategic plan and elected new Board leadership during its 35th Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, June 25th.

The new strategic plan comes at a defining moment for the technology industry as artificial intelligence, including agentic AI, cybersecurity, cloud and edge networks, mobility, robotics, space, and other emerging technologies reshape the global economy. Northern Virginia stands at the center of this transformation and is well positioned to lead the next era of innovation.

"Innovation doesn't stand still—and neither does NVTC," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Our ambitious strategic plan positions NVTC for its next chapter of impact and reinforces our commitment to helping Northern Virginia lead in this next era of innovation. We've done it before, and we will again."

For 35 years, NVTC has brought together leaders from business, government, academia, and the nonprofit sector through major waves of technological change—from the rise of the internet to today's advances in artificial intelligence. The refreshed strategic plan builds upon that legacy while positioning the organization for its next chapter of impact.

NVTC's mission is to convene and champion the region's technology community to advance innovation, build a future-ready workforce, and drive lasting economic and societal impact. Guided by its vision to fuel innovation that shapes the future, NVTC will focus on four strategic priorities over the next three years: Network—convening the region's technology ecosystem; Voice—championing the technology community; Talent—advancing a future-ready workforce; and Cultivate—deepening engagement and delivering exceptional member value.

The successful implementation of this strategy will be guided by NVTC's Board of Directors and leadership team, who welcomed new directors and officers during the Annual Membership Meeting.

During the meeting, NVTC members elected 20 industry leaders to the Class of 2029 Board of Directors, filled two vacancies in the Class of 2028, and elected nine FY2027 Chair Appointees. The Board also elected its FY2027 Officers for a two-year term, including Gil Dussek, CEO of Gunnison, as Chair. These incoming Board members and officers will help guide implementation of the strategic plan and advance NVTC's strategic priorities over the next three years.

"As we celebrate this milestone and look ahead to our next chapter, I am honored to serve as Chair at such a pivotal moment for our region and our organization," said Dussek. "Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the accelerating pace of technological change are transforming every sector of our economy, creating extraordinary opportunities for Northern Virginia to lead. I look forward to working alongside our Board, members, and partners to advance the region's innovation ecosystem and ensure Northern Virginia remains the nation's premier technology hub."

FY2027 Officers

The Board elected the following FY2027 officers for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2026:

Chair: Gil Dussek, CEO, Gunnison





Gil Dussek, CEO, Gunnison President & CEO: Jennifer Taylor, Northern Virginia Technology Council





Jennifer Taylor, Northern Virginia Technology Council Chair Elect: Mile Corrigan, CEO, Noblis





Mile Corrigan, CEO, Noblis Vice Chair: Jennifer Felix, CEO, ASRC Federal





Jennifer Felix, CEO, ASRC Federal Vice President: Tim Borchert, CEO, Tria Federal





Tim Borchert, CEO, Tria Federal Vice President: Rick Tossavainen, CEO, Dark Wolf





Rick Tossavainen, CEO, Dark Wolf Treasurer: Melinda Covert, Partner, Deloitte





Melinda Covert, Partner, Deloitte Secretary: Chad Fredrick, President, PEAC US Capital





Chad Fredrick, President, PEAC US Capital General Counsel: Ellen Grady, Partner, Pillsbury





Ellen Grady, Partner, Pillsbury Culture Officer: Gregory Washington, President, George Mason University

Class of 2029

The NVTC membership elected the following individuals to the Board of Directors for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2026:

Mark Andersen, BDO





Dara Castle, RSM





Greg Fairchild, UVA Northern Virginia





Margie Graves, IBM





Kevin Gundersen, Digital Realty





Kavita Kalatur, NetImpact Strategies





Bo Machayo, Micron Technology





Manish Malhotra, Unissant





T.J. Maloney, AWS





Marc Marlin, KippsDeSanto





Cameron Mayer, Booz Allen





Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems





Krystal Putman-Garcia, Casepoint





Brian Roach, Adobe





Pamela Rothka, Empower AI





Timothy Sands, Virginia Tech





James Schmidt, James Madison University





Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies





Eric Trexler, Palo Alto Networks





Joe Woomer, Dominion Energy

Class of 2028

The membership also elected the following individuals to fill vacancies in the Class of 2028:

Gerald Kierce, Trustible





Scott Ryan, xAI

FY2027 Chair Appointees

The following FY2027 Chair Appointees were elected to a one-year term:

Dayne Baird, Carlyle





Phil Carrai, Kratos





Cliff Chiet, iHeartMedia





Susan Hawkins, Amentum





Brian Krause, Clark Construction





Lorraine Lavet, Korn Ferry



John Mengucci, CACI International Inc





Shawn Purvis, Sabel Systems





Matt Strottman, IQT

The elections were held during NVTC's 2026 Annual Membership Meeting, where members received an overview of NVTC's refreshed strategic plan and heard from former Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency David Shedd, author of The Great Heist: China's Epic Campaign to Steal America's Secrets, on the intersection of technology, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The NVTC Board of Directors brings together leaders from the region's most influential technology companies, government contractors, universities, and innovation organizations. Their collective expertise helps shape NVTC's advocacy efforts, strategic initiatives, and programs that support the continued growth of the region's technology economy.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) convenes and champions the region's tech community to advance innovation, build a future-ready workforce, and drive economic and societal impact. Representing one of the world's most dynamic technology ecosystems, NVTC connects leaders across business, government, academia, and the nonprofit sector to foster collaboration, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate innovation. Through advocacy, networking, workforce initiatives, and strategic partnerships, NVTC helps fuel innovation that shapes the future. Learn more at nvtc.org.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council