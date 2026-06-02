NVTC Announces Winners for 2026 Tech CFO Awards

Region's Top Financial Leaders Honored for Driving Innovation, AI Investment and Growth

MCLEAN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced the winners of the 2026 Tech CFO Awards, recognizing the top financial executives and rising stars whose leadership is accelerating innovation, guiding strategic AI investments, and driving economic growth across the National Capital Region. Winners were honored during the annual awards celebration held Monday, June 1, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

Now in its 30th year, this year's Tech CFO Awards brought together more than 600 executives, entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders to celebrate the future of the technology economy. As organizations navigate rapid advances in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital transformation, today's CFOs are playing an increasingly critical role in helping companies evaluate emerging technologies, manage risk, allocate capital strategically and scale innovation responsibly.

This year's honorees were recognized for their ability to lead through complexity while positioning their organizations for long-term growth in an era defined by AI-driven transformation and global competition.

"The 2026 Tech CFO Award winners exemplify the strategic leadership, agility, and innovation that continue to strengthen our region's technology ecosystem," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Today's CFOs are enterprise strategists helping organizations navigate AI investments, accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth. Their leadership is helping position Northern Virginia as a global center for technology, talent, and economic opportunity."

Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of past CFO Awards honorees, recognizing excellence across five distinguished categories.

The NVTC Tech CFO Awards remain one of the region's premier celebrations of financial and executive leadership within the technology community, highlighting the executives and organizations shaping the region's thriving technology community.

2026 Tech CFO Awards Winners

Emerging Growth CFO of the Year

Daniel Moser, ThreatConnect

Public Company CFO of the Year

Jeffery MacLauchlan, CACI International Inc.

Private Company CFO of the Year

Dan Muse, Systems Planning & Analysis

Transformative CFO of the Year

Pamela Rothka, Empower AI

2026 Class of Rising Stars

Stephanie Adams, Bowman





Aislinn Blazejak, BTS Software Solutions





Cara Mitchell, Systems Planning & Analysis





Shyam Morjaria, IDEMIA Public Security





Veronika Takacs, Urban One Inc.





Shelley Zheng, EdgeConneX

About Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space, defense tech and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council