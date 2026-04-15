NVTC Spotlights Region's AI Trailblazers: Meet the 2026 AI50

News provided byNorthern Virginia Technology Council
Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 ET
National Capital Region's Top AI Innovators Take the Stage May 14
MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) today unveiled the honorees of the inaugural 2026 AI50 Awards, spotlighting the visionary companies and trailblazing leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across the National Capital Region. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Awards Summit on May 14, 2026, at Valo Park in Tysons, VA.
The AI50 Awards arrive at a defining moment for the industry, as organizations move beyond building and training models to real-world deployment. Across sectors like defense, healthcare, and enterprise technology, AI is no longer just a future capability—it is actively shaping operations, decision-making, and competitive advantage. The AI50 highlights those leading the shift by delivering practical, measurable outcomes and building the systems that power today's AI-driven economy.
An independent panel of industry experts selected the 50 honorees from more than 160 applications, reflecting the depth and competitiveness of the region's AI ecosystem.
"AI is no longer experimental; it's becoming core infrastructure for how modern organizations operate," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. "These awards recognize the builders turning that potential into real-societal impact. Northern Virginia is at the center of this shift with the compute, talent, and government–industry collaboration to move quickly and responsibly. These honorees are delivering results that are transforming industries and defining responsible AI in practice—congratulations to all!"
2026 AI50 Honorees
AI50 Executives
- Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX
- Greg Clifton, Intel
- Vishal Deshpande, Unissant
- Brandy Durham, MANTECH
- Justin Fanelli, US Department of Navy
- Sean Harrison, Acentra Health
- Dinakar Hituvalli, Deltek
- Michael Jenkins, Knowmadics
- Gerald Kierce, Trustible
- Hahna Latonick, Dark Wolf
- KJ Lian, AWS
- Dave Link, ScienceLogic
- Murali Mallina, Tria Federal
- Eamon McCormick, Red Hat
- Luther McGinty, CATHEXIS
- Mike Pansky, Agile Defense
- Andy Power, Digital Realty
- Srinivas Telukunta, PepsiCo
- DP Venkatesh, Cisco
AI50 Companies
- 10Pearls
- Aligned Data Centers
- Appian
- Arcfield
- Carbyne
- Celara Labs
- Dark Wolf
- Deltek
- Empower AI
- Enabled Intelligence
- Everpure
- Expedition Technology
- FiscalNote
- Genesys
- Greystones Group
- ICF
- IntelliDyne
- Karsun Solutions
- Knox Systems
- L2H AI
- Maximus
- Medallia
- MetaPhase
- Oddball
- Scamnetic
- Siemens Government Technologies
- Sky Solutions
- Sorcero
- Tria Federal
- Trustible
- Unanet
About the NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Summit
Now in its seventh year, the Impact AI Summit has become the National Capital Region's flagship event convening the leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across government, defense, healthcare, and enterprise. The 2026 summit elevates the dialogue with five high-impact panels exploring critical frontiers—from national security and infrastructure to healthcare innovation and emerging AI applications—alongside the inaugural AI50 honoree celebration.
This year's program is further distinguished by two keynotes -- from Kaydee James, Chief of Staff at the Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), and Venky Yerneni, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at xAI—bringing perspectives from both the frontlines of national security and the cutting edge of commercial AI innovation.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit here.
About Northern Virginia Technology Council
NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space, defense tech and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.
SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council
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