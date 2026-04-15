NVTC Spotlights Region's AI Trailblazers: Meet the 2026 AI50

National Capital Region's Top AI Innovators Take the Stage May 14

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) today unveiled the honorees of the inaugural 2026 AI50 Awards, spotlighting the visionary companies and trailblazing leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across the National Capital Region. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Awards Summit on May 14, 2026, at Valo Park in Tysons, VA.

The AI50 Awards arrive at a defining moment for the industry, as organizations move beyond building and training models to real-world deployment. Across sectors like defense, healthcare, and enterprise technology, AI is no longer just a future capability—it is actively shaping operations, decision-making, and competitive advantage. The AI50 highlights those leading the shift by delivering practical, measurable outcomes and building the systems that power today's AI-driven economy.

An independent panel of industry experts selected the 50 honorees from more than 160 applications, reflecting the depth and competitiveness of the region's AI ecosystem.

"AI is no longer experimental; it's becoming core infrastructure for how modern organizations operate," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. "These awards recognize the builders turning that potential into real-societal impact. Northern Virginia is at the center of this shift with the compute, talent, and government–industry collaboration to move quickly and responsibly. These honorees are delivering results that are transforming industries and defining responsible AI in practice—congratulations to all!"

2026 AI50 Honorees

AI50 Executives

Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX

Greg Clifton, Intel

Vishal Deshpande, Unissant

Brandy Durham, MANTECH

Justin Fanelli, US Department of Navy

Sean Harrison, Acentra Health

Dinakar Hituvalli, Deltek

Michael Jenkins, Knowmadics

Gerald Kierce, Trustible

Hahna Latonick, Dark Wolf

KJ Lian, AWS

Dave Link, ScienceLogic

Murali Mallina, Tria Federal

Eamon McCormick, Red Hat

Luther McGinty, CATHEXIS

Mike Pansky, Agile Defense

Andy Power, Digital Realty

Srinivas Telukunta, PepsiCo

DP Venkatesh, Cisco

AI50 Companies

10Pearls

Aligned Data Centers

Appian

Arcfield

Carbyne

Celara Labs

Dark Wolf

Deltek

Empower AI

Enabled Intelligence

Everpure

Expedition Technology

FiscalNote

Genesys

Greystones Group

ICF

IntelliDyne

Karsun Solutions

Knox Systems

L2H AI

Maximus

Medallia

MetaPhase

Oddball

Scamnetic

Siemens Government Technologies

Sky Solutions

Sorcero

Tria Federal

Trustible

Unanet

About the NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Summit

Now in its seventh year, the Impact AI Summit has become the National Capital Region's flagship event convening the leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across government, defense, healthcare, and enterprise. The 2026 summit elevates the dialogue with five high-impact panels exploring critical frontiers—from national security and infrastructure to healthcare innovation and emerging AI applications—alongside the inaugural AI50 honoree celebration.

This year's program is further distinguished by two keynotes -- from Kaydee James, Chief of Staff at the Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), and Venky Yerneni, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at xAI—bringing perspectives from both the frontlines of national security and the cutting edge of commercial AI innovation.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit here.

About Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space, defense tech and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council