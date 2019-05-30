NW Bio To Present Updates On DCVax® Clinical Programs In Industry Theater Presentation At ASCO

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) (NW Bio), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, announced that on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. CDT (Chicago Time) in the Industry Expert Showcase Theater in the exhibit hall at the 55th Annual ASCO Convention at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Marnix L. Bosch, Chief Technical Officer of NW Bio, will deliver a webcast update on the Company's clinical programs.

ASCO is the largest annual gathering of medical professionals in oncology, held every year at the beginning of June in Chicago. Over 30,000 medical professionals from all over the world attend to present and exchange information on the latest potential breakthroughs in cancer research and treatments.

Dr Bosch's presentation will provide updates about the Company's DCVax-Direct and DCVax-L programs. The DCVax-Direct updates will include follow-up data from the Company's Phase I trial for all types of inoperable solid tumors, and plans for further trials.

The DCVax-L updates will include a progress report on the Company's work on preparations necessary for unblinding of the Company's Phase III trial of DCVax-L for Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Dr. Bosch's presentation will be webcast live at: https://nwbio.com/update-on-dc-vax-at-asco-2019/ The presentation will also be available on the home page of the Company's website (www.nwbio.com) after the ASCO conference ends.

The industry theater presentation will not be an official presentation of the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting. It is not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO® or Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, and not CME-accredited.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis, in both the United States and Europe. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program is a 331-patient Phase III trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company is also pursuing a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-Direct for all types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed the 40-patient Phase I portion of the trial, and is preparing for further trials. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for metastatic ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning future treatment of patients using DCVax and future clinical trials, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, risks related to the Company's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials and complete the trials on a timely basis, uncertainties about the clinical trials process, uncertainties about the timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will demonstrate safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's and Cognate's abilities to carry out the intended manufacturing and expansions contemplated in the Cognate Agreements, risks related to the Company's ability to carry out the Hospital Exemption program and risks related to possible reimbursement and pricing. Additional information on these and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

